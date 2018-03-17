Kentucky's first SEC series of the season is one the Wildcats would like to forget.

Arkansas crushed UK 14-2 and 16-9 in a doubleheader Saturday at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville to wrap up a stunning sweep. The No. 5 Razorbacks won Friday's opener 9-4.

The No. 4 Cats were outscored 39-14 in the series, surrendering 49 hits and 13 home runs to the red-hot Razorbacks.

Arkansas (16-4) got seven hits, including two home runs, and six RBI from junior shortstop Jax Biggers in the weather-prompted doubleheader. He finished with nine hits in the series.

Senior second baseman Carson Shaddy and junior outfielder Eric Cole each added six hits for the Razorbacks with Shaddy belting two home runs and Cole going deep once.

Kentucky (14-6) was coming off an impressive series win over No. 3 Texas Tech, taking two out of three from the Red Raiders in Lexington, but could not match that performance.

None of the Cats' starting pitchers -- Sean Hjelle, Justin Lewis and Daniel Harper -- managed to make it past the fifth inning in the series. On Saturday in the first game, Lewis was rocked for 11 earned runs on 13 hits and a walk through 4.1 innings on the mound. In the second game, Harper surrendered five earned runs on four hits and walk without escaping the first inning.

Meanwhile, Kentucky had only three hits over eight innings in the opener against Arkansas sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (2-2), who struck out eight and worked around four walks.

The Cats managed to put up nine runs on 14 hits in the finale against three Razorback pitchers, highlighted by a three-hit day and a home run from junior outfielder Ben Aklinski.

Junior left-hander Kacey Murphy (3-0) picked up the win for Arkansas with 5.1 innings of solid relief work.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at Xavier in a 3 p.m. ET game. The Musketeers beat the Cats 3-2 earlier this season in Lexington.



