CatsIllustrated - Reaction to Schlarman's passing

Cats Illustrated has reached out to a number of people who came to know offensive line coach John Schlarman in recent years before his passing.

Here's what he meant to them.

Nathan McPeek, head coach at Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass

"Well you know the thing about Coach Schlarman I always appreciated was he was kind of like us. He started out in the high school ranks and built his way up to where he was ultimately the o-line coach at Kentucky. For us at Kentucky he never lost that humility. There wasn't a time I ever went to the facility that he didn't invite me into his office. I'd go over there and watch a lot of film with Coach McKissick who is now at Murray. We'd sit down and talk o-line play for hours. Coach didn't have to do that. He had things to do and was busy. Not a lot of guys at that level would do that. That's just the kind of person he was and says a lot about him."

Brent Thompson, head coach at North Hardin

"He is one of us. Being that he was a high school coach and worked his way up allowed him to realize what our job entails. I first met John when he got the Troy job and then spent a lot of time with him there and then traveling doing camps all over the US. We had a very good friendship and even chatted with him about a week ago. John Schlarman is one of the most genuine people you could meet. I have seen him in his role as a coach, mentor, and father. Without a doubt, this state and university will feel the loss of him. Class act in every aspect."

Jager Burton, UK offensive line commitment

"Coach Schlarman was a true blue collar man who worked hard for what he had, was thankful for what he had, and never doubted the man upstairs. He always put his real family and his Kentucky football family first. Coach Schlarman was a great man, father, and coach, and I will miss him as a friend, role model, and coach. We love and miss you coach."

David Wohlabaugh, UK offensive line commitment

"Coach Schlarman was one of the most influential people in my life. Just seeing him go through a constant battle every day and still going to practice like he could just amazed me. This truly showed what type of person he was. Coach Schlarman was always a positive guy and was just a genuinely nice person. I pray for his family and all of those affected by his loss."

Dave Wohlabaugh, the father of David Wohlabaugh and former NFL lineman

"He recruited David as well as my older son Jack so I got to know him a little bit. From my experience with him, I really appreciated his approach with the players but bigger than that was how he connected with them on personal level. Having been around a large number of coaches it was easy to tell he was one of the goods guys. Someone who would go above and beyond for your son and continue to instill values in everyone he touched. You can see that from the reaction of his current players, they loved him. David and our entire family and are deeply saddened at his passing. We are keeping his family and the team in our prayers."

Paul Rodriguez, UK offensive line commitment

"So I was waiting in my car about to go into my school and I was looking through Twitter and I found out the news. The first thing that hit me was sadness, and I've been reflecting on the relationship me and coach have made, and I started to go back through all of our text messages and really have time to think about what coach meant to me. The first time I went on a visit to UK you could sense the type of energy he had and how he held himself and how much everyone cared for him. He was always laughing and smiling. He meant the world to me and my family. When he told my mom about the struggles he had and was going through right then and there I wanted to play for a man like him. He would text me almost every day and I would never take that for granted."