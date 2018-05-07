Wandale Robinson from Western Hills Frankfort wide receiver MVP award at the Columbus leg of the Rivals Camp Series and was just blowing by defenders when he wasn't spinning them around on underneath routes.

There have been rumors circulating that Robinson is closing in on a commitment and he confirmed that was the case today. In fact, he said he has a video in the works for his announcement, and it will be completed in about a month.

That might mean he has a good idea which school he's going to attend, or at least a top-two. He said he will start production in three weeks. The electric slot receiver said Kentucky has really stepped up their efforts to keep him home and he has been responsive.

He has visited UK so many times that he said he doesn't feel the need to take an official visit, but hasn't ruled it out. Duke and Kentucky are among his top two choices right now but an Ohio State offer could change that dynamic. He visited the Buckeyes right after camp.