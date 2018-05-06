Cats Illustrated enlisted the help of Dave Lackford, publisher of KentuckyPreps.com and FlaVarsity.com on the Rivals.com network, during the Rivals Camp Series' swing through Columbus, Ohio over the weekend.

He interviewed a number of prospects and will be rolling those videos out in the days ahead. Lackford will also be conducting a global review of these interviews to pick out common themes, make predictions, gauge the gossip and more. He'll also scout top Kentucky targets.

Moses Douglass, the son of former Kentucky great Maurice "Mo" Douglass committed to Kentucky last month and says he's recruiting his teammate Isaiah Gibson (DT) and Michael Brown-Stephens (RB). He said he is talking to defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale and recruiting coordinator Vincent Marrow about twice a week, and that he spoke with Mark Stoops over the phone last week.

The four-star safety plans to take an official visit during the season and named the South Carolina or Georgia game as his preferences at the moment.

Other schools still recruiting Douglass are Purdue and Minnesota. From Purdue, Aaron Hodges is the one recruiting him and from Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck is coming after him hard.