2020 Lexington Catholic quarterback Beau Allen's first offer was from Kentucky. He's become very familiar with the Wildcats over the course of his early recruitment.

Offensive coordinator Eddie Gran stopped by Lexington Catholic last week and the young signal caller is also in frequent contact with Dean Hood, Darin Hinshaw and John Schlarman.

He plans to camp at Kentucky this summer, even though he already has an offer from Kentucky. He also plans to camp at Duke and wants to visit several other schools.

Check out what he told Cats Illustrated at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Columbus.

