6-3, 300-pound defensive tackle Isaiah Gibson attends Springfield in Ohio with current 2019 safety commit and UK legacy Moses Douglass.

Both players participated in the Canton Opening the day prior to the Rivals camp and Gibson was still sporting some battle wounds across his face. Neither looked fatigued in the slightest and both proved to be fierce competitors.

On the recruiting trail, Gibson said Kentucky is pushing very hard for him. He speaks with the staff every day and is working with tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Vincent Marrow to set up an official visit.

Other schools in the mix here are Maryland, Rutgers, and Minnesota. He also mentioned that Ohio State was in contact with him but they have yet to offer. If they do decide to get in the game they would be a major player.

