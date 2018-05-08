Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-08 13:47:41 -0500') }} football Edit

RCS Columbus: DeAndre Square, Steven Clinkscale are recruiting 2019 ATH

Dave Lackford
Special to Cats Illustrated

Jaylen Graham is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound class of 2019 athlete from Cass Tech in Detroit, Mich., the same school that sent DeAndre Square to Lexington earlier this year.Graham holds offers from Kentu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}