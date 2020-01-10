News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 08:09:12 -0600') }} football Edit

RB LaVell Wright seeing recruitment take off

Travis Graf
Staff Writer

North Hardin running back Lavell Wright has watched his recruitment take off during his junior season.The 6-foot-1, 195 pound all-purpose back tallied 1905 yards on the ground to go along with 26 r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}