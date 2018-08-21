It's always good to mix things up and that's why we're introducing a new feature at Cats Illustrated: Rate that Take. Bring your hottest hot takes (submit questions on the forum or on Twitter @RowlandRIVALS, @JDrumUK or @kentuckyrivals), but in so doing you acknowledge our right to hold your heat up for praise, scrutiny or bewilderment.

Rigg has more receiving yards than Conrad this season — Beezy (@SirTweets_Alot) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 7/10 I'm docking points for likelihood because Conrad is the starter and although he had an injury issue at the end of last year he has proved more durable than Justin Rigg over the course of their respective careers. As a senior he will get the most opportunities. But I like the boldness because it's not totally impossible, considering how Rigg ended the season in the bowl game and the skill set he brings. I'm hearing good things about him in fall camp, too.

Kentucky winning less than 9 games is a huge disappointment this year IMO. — CullCull (@McElroy1114) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 3/10 That's bold, man. And harsh. Very demanding. I get that some Kentucky football fans think more demanding and higher expectations is a good thing, but when I look at this team on paper it's really hard for me to think anything less than nine would be disappointing. They're going to be underdogs in several more than that. I do get someone looking at the losses and potential losses after this season and wondering which direction the team is going to go, but if they win eight and beat Florida and Louisville, you're disappointed?

The bull @benny_snell joins the 2K from scrimmage club and leads everyone not named Devin Singletary in total TDs — Kevin McCarthy (@Kev_On_TheBus) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 6/10 If he gets to 2,000 all-purpose yards I will be pretty surprised. You just don't do that in the SEC. Even in the SEC East. I do think they're going to let Snell be a workhorse, but they're not going to run him into the ground just to pad his numbers. Mark Stoops has said he hopes Snell breaks all kinds of records, but they won't go out of their way to do that. If Snell were more of a pass-catcher in this offense I might feel differently, but given that he's not and there's better running back depth this year, I'll say no. But it's in the ballpark of what's possible.

Crazy take? Only blowout loss this year is UGA. Kentucky will win or be within a score at the end of the other 11 games. #ThisIsOurYear — Brian True (@BTrue91) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 8/10 I could see that happening. Georgia is the only game that looks like it could be really rough. Mississippi State is up there but that game's in Lexington and there's obviously the coaching change. Kentucky had some close losses last year and they have fared pretty well in close games lately. On the flip side a lot of UK's wins have been within a score.

Lonnie Johnson becomes the best CB on the team — Aaron Key (@AaronKey23) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 7/10 This would be higher (because I think it's more than possible, I almost think it's likely) except I'm looking for the kind of heat that, when applied to a chicken wing, makes you afraid to rub your eyes for the next 24 hours. Very possible though.

UK loses bid to Win SEC East last week of Conference play. Finishes season 9-3 #BookIt https://t.co/8oFRG1QAcc — Steve Lee (@mrlee606) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 5/10 If this happens I will seek you out and heap a lot of praise your way. But I don't know how realistic that is given that Kentucky starts the conference schedule with Florida (road), Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas (A&M). Now, if Kentucky starts 2-2 in conference play and Georgia loses a surprise game or two early then I will revisit this and potentially make a discreet edit to this response.

Benny Snell is a heisman finalist — Cody (@Cody_Marcum56) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 9/10 I mean, this one is the ultimate hot take and I'm surprised more people didn't come at me with it. Snell is arguably the best running back in the SEC. Everybody knows about him after the ridiculous ejection against Northwestern. If the quarterback play is good and Kentucky wins a game or two that catches national attention, Snell could definitely work his way into the conversation. I think it's tough to see him getting there the way the Heisman folks seem to worship quarterbacks, but I like this take.

We beat Florida and the increased confidence leads to a 9-win season. — MicheleGolfsALot (@ForeverBigBlue) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 7/10 There's a lot to like in this take. I've said that I think the Florida game is going to say a lot about this team: How they respond on the road, what kind of poise they've got at quarterback, etc. I would go for 10/10 if someone said they'd beat Florida and then finish poorly, just because that seems to be how things go sometimes.

I like how they've incorporated the checkerboard into the uniforms. — TJ Beisner (@tjbeisner) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 9/10 I'm down with the checkerboard pattern on the football uniforms. I don't think they were the problem with the basketball unis either.

Cats are undefeated and top 10 headed into a 3:30 Saturday CBS game at Texas A&M 🤷🏻‍♂️ #BBN #HotTake 🔥👀 — KentuckyDude (@JHNNsports) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 6/10 In terms of boldness this one is off the charts, but I remember Starkville a little too vividly. The odds that Kentucky starts the SEC slate with wins at Florida and over Mississippi State and South Carolina are not good. But I respect the optimism.

UK wins 5 games, Stoops and Co are gone after 2019, and the cycle of torment that is being UK football fan starts over again. Basically football hell.



Hope I’m wrong. — 🔵Matt Davenport⚪️ (@BlueMattD15) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 9/10 I don't necessarily agree with this, but I do think that reality and the potential worst case scenario tends to get buried under a wave of optimism this time of year. If Kentucky doesn't reach a bowl game this year it's not unrealistic to think that Stoops could be coaching for his job in 2019 ... and that's with him being on pretty solid ground right now.

Cats go 3-0 at Florida, Tennessee and Louisville. I think all three come in overconfident and the Cats get three huge road victories this year. — Aaron Huff (@aaronhuff) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 10/10 This one burned my hand coming out of the oven. I don't think this happens, but I can't remember a time in recent history when the chances of it happening were this good. Realistically Kentucky might be an underdog in all three games, but it's hard to imagine the spread being large in any of them.

Danny Clark gets real playing time. Not mop up duty. — Brandon Vise (@True_2_thebigbl) August 21, 2018

Heat Factor: 9/10 If this happens it's probably not a good thing, because while Clark has evidently improved quite a bit he's still not thought to be in the running for the starting job. This would happen if injuries or all-around poor play forces the staff's hand. I can't say I think it's likely, but it's also not outside the realm of possibility. And it's definitely off the radar in terms of what people are talking about.

The UK D-line will be the strength of the defense this year. — Keith Peel (@bigblueview56) August 22, 2018

Heat Factor: 9/10 We're on a pretty good run of hot takes here. This would be a big surprise even if almost everyone expects improvement. Before the brutal news about Josh Paschal I would have said this would be more likely and I did say on Tom Leach's program a couple of months ago that I thought the D-Line was in line for the kind of turnaround the O-Line had in 2016. On paper this is not the best unit on the defense but the potential for what you're saying is probably there ... in part because the secondary has to finally step up and the linebacking depth has taken a hit.

Benny Snell breaks Herschel Walkers touchdown record — Andrew Day (@ADayKy) August 21, 2018