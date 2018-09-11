Kentucky fans seem to know one speed and don't do anything halfway. The streak against the Gators is over and now it seems many fans believe a whole new world of possibilities has opened up. Here are some of your takes from social media, per my request, and I'll respond with a 1-10 grade, from mild to fire.

Bowden will challenge for the 1000 yard mark before the Louisville game. #RateThatTake — Steve Lee (@mrlee606) September 10, 2018

Heat Factor: 5 I think you're right but I don't think it's that far out on a limb. He had 1,000 all-purpose yards last year and figures to be a much bigger part of the offense. He seems to be growing as a receiver and the Florida game is something to build on. Bowden is averaging 115 yards per game now, but like last year, a lot of that is on kickoff returns. That puts him well on pace to meet your mark before the Louisville game.

Kentucky is 8-0 and in the top 10 hosting #1 Georgia for college gameday in the programs biggest game in history — Shaun Dunn (@Dunn30) September 10, 2018

Heat Factor: 5 I hate being a wet blanket, but there's a lot of time between now and that game. A lot of tough opponents. In terms of going out on a limb, this is way out there. A lot of people are hoping it, some are thinking it. You said it. Props for putting it out there. I am probably still picking Mississippi State to win in Lexington.

My more honest take is that UK will beat either UT or UL on the road and finish 9-4. As of now no way they're losing to Mizzou or the bowl game. 😃😄😃😄 — Shawn Humphries (@sahump1) September 11, 2018

Heat Factor: 8 I think that is perfectly realistic and as of right now I think you have to believe they will win one of those two games. We still don't know how good Florida is or what exactly that game means and won't until we see Kentucky against Mississippi State and South Carolina, but I wouldn't be surprised if UK is favored against both UT in Knoxville and UofL in Louisville. Might not be likely, but I wouldn't be shocked. And I wouldn't have said that before the season. I think Kentucky's physicality will be a tough match for Missouri. Wouldn't be surprised if a lot of UK fans make the trip to that game if things go well beforehand.

We go 1-4 against Miss St, South Carolina, TAMU, and Missouri. — Duncan Tyler Bell (@DuncanBellKY) September 10, 2018

Heat Factor: 9 I know you mean 1-3. Going against the momentum in the fan base. I think 2-2 is the most likely scenario but 1-3 would not be a shock. I'm sure some don't want to hear that but Mississippi State and Texas A&M in particular are very difficult games. Kellen Mond passed for 430, three touchdowns and no picks against a Clemson defense that is probably elite.

Great week to heal up and have a chance to get some new faces some reps. The defining point of the season are the back to back games against Mississippi State and South Carolina. Win those and there is zero pressure going in to A&M — HRN (@HomersRadio) September 11, 2018

Heat Factor: 3 On the contrary! If Kentucky is 5-0 going into College Station they're a Top 15 team and everyone's already talking about a Kentucky-Georgia game down the line. I think they'd have a whole lot to play for, to gain or lose. When you're good there's always pressure!

Kash is gonna finish the season leading the SEC — Easom Meador (@EasomMeador) September 10, 2018

Heat Factor: 10 You may well be right and not many people are talking about it. He currently leads the SEC in tackles (22) and he's got two things going for him. First, he has been flying around and getting to the football in both of Kentucky's games. Testament to him. Second, he's been playing a ton of snaps so he'll get plenty of opportunities. UK is thin at his position and they need him out there a lot.

My fear this week they will try sleep walk through the game. Kentucky needs a blow out game. — James willis (@Jameswll1988) September 10, 2018

Heat Factor: 3 I just can't see them losing this game even if they sleepwalk. Do they need a blowout? It might help them with momentum heading into Mississippi State, but I'm of the mind that the important thing is to be rested and healthy with the Bulldogs going into Lexington. Every team in the country will play below its standards more than once this year, better to do that against Murray State than another team. Not that you're aiming for mediocre.

Mark Stoops wins SEC coach of the year. Kentucky finishes 10-3. — Austin Miller (@amill95) September 11, 2018

Heat Factor: 10 Stoops is already well on his way to being in the short list conversation. You get a lot of respect if you're the Kentucky coach who broke the streak, and this could be a year when people who don't follow UK really closely finally look at the overall win trajectory and start to give Stoops his due. Who else could win SEC Coach of the Year? Well, it's not looking good for Dan Mullen, and if he had brought Florida back quickly that could have made a statement. I suspect Joe Moorhead and Jimbo Fisher will be in the conversation, for right or wrong. Depending on how their seasons go. It's so early, but Ed Orgeron could be a dark horse candidate the way LSU handled Miami. Just depends on how things go.

Already have my hotel booked in Atlanta — Kenyen Gabriel (@MrKenny03) September 10, 2018

Heat Factor: 10 This isn't really a take, but it's ... bold.



Finish 5-7. Fans riot. — The Troll Toll (@BlazinHighTakes) September 10, 2018