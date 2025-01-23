Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 23, 2025
Rankings Week: Where UK signees landed
circle avatar
Justin Rowland  •  CatsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@RowlandRIVALS
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement