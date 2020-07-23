CatsIllustrated - Ranking UK's quarterbacks against the SEC

We're ranking Kentucky's position units against the rest of the SEC.

With the scheduled college football season only weeks away and practice supposed to start much sooner than that Cats Illustrated kicks its 2020 preview content into high gear.

Going into the 2020 season it seems the widespread belief is the league has a promising set of quality quarterbacks but no headliners who are obvious Heisman Trophy candidates.

Kyle Trask came on very strong for the Gators last year after Feleipe Franks was injured in the Gators' game against Kentucky and he is universally regarded as one of the league's better passers.

But Georgia has an enviable depth situation thanks to the transfer of both Jamie Newman and JT Daniels into the program from Wake Forest and USC respectively. Those two will wage a competition and provide a security blanket for one another.

Texas A&M's Kellen Mond and Alabama's Mac Jones are also widely regarded as among the league's better quarterbacks.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix rewrote the Tigers' freshman passing book in 2019 and returns with quality options at his disposal on the outside, while first year Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach has the good fortune of implementing his offense with Stanford quarterback KJ Costello, a second team All-Pac 12 performer from the past.

Kentucky's quarterback situation is all about players returning to health and new faces with Terry Wilson and Sawyer Smith back to 100-percent and behind them a healthy Nik Scalzo and incoming players Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen, the former's eligibility situation not yet resolved.

Ole Miss' John Rhys Plumlee and South Carolina's Ryan Hilinski return to polish their games after up and down freshman seasons while UT's Jarrett Guarantano has plenty of experience.