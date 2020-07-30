CatsIllustrated - Ranking UK's linebackers against the SEC

Ranking UK's linebackers against the SEC
Kentucky returns most of its production from the linebacker position in 2020 even with Kash Daniel exhausting his eligibility and with Chris Oats' medical issues.
But how do the Wildcat linebackers rank against the rest of the SEC?
That's what CI writers are taking on here.
|Justin Rowland
|Jeff Drummond
|Travis Graf
|
1. Georgia
|
1. Georgia
|
1. Georgia
|
2. Alabama
|
2. Alabama
|
2. Alabama
|
3.LSU
|
3. LSU
|
3. LSU
|
4. Kentucky
|
4. Auburn
|
4. Texas A&M
|
5. Tennessee
|
5. Texas A&M
|
5. Auburn
|
6. Auburn
|
6. Florida
|
6. Missouri
|
7. Texas A&M
|
7. Kentucky
|
7. Kentucky
|
8. Florida
|
8. Tennessee
|
8. Florida
|
9. Missouri
|
9. Missouri
|
9. Tennessee
|
10. Mississippi State
|
10. South Carolina
|
10. South Carolina
|
11. South Carolina
|
11. Mississippi State
|
11. Mississippi State
|
12. Vanderbilt
|
12. Ole Miss
|
12. Ole Miss
|
13. Ole Miss
|
13. Arkansas
|
13. Vanderbilt
|
14. Arkansas
|
14. Vanderbilt
|
14. Arkansas
Kentucky's starting linebackers figure to be DeAndre Square and Jamin Davis on the inside, Boogie Watson and Jordan Wright on the outside. The outside depth appears to be there with KD McDaniel and JJ Weaver, but depth inside is a question.
Georgia and Alabama will be almost everyone's choice for the top two linebacker units i the SEC. Azeez Ojulari and Monty Rice lead the Bulldogs while Dylan Moses comes back following an injury for Alabama.
UGA had the top rush defense in the nation and the linebackers were a big reason for that.
LSU loses quite a bit of production at linebacker but the Tigers should have talent.