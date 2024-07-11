Before long Kentucky's football players will begin camp in preparation for the 2024 season.

That means it's time for us to start breaking down the team, its opponents, and the season ahead from every angle possible.

Here's a look at Kentucky's toughest games in 2024, in order from the easiest to the hardest - on paper, of course.

12. Murray State

FCS opponents are on the schedule because they need a paycheck and an SEC program needs a win and a breather. This should be good for getting experience for some younger players.

11. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt was moving forward under Clark Lea but last year was a setback. We'll see how much the Commodores helped themselves in the portal but this looks like the SEC's worst team again.

10. Southern Miss

Vanderbilt may be better than Southern Miss, but this is the first game of the season and Kentucky is breaking in both a new offensive coordinator and a new quarterback. FSU quarterback transfer Tate Rodemaker should be behind center.

9. Ohio

Ohio has won 20 games over the past two seasons. This is a program that knows how to win and one that expects to win. But they'll be at a big talent deficit against Kentucky.

8. Louisville

Louisville is one of the best teams in the ACC on paper but Kentucky has dominated the series and the game is in Lexington. It's not one the Cats can take for granted but when you're thinking about the whole season and the big picture it's one UK needs to win in order for you to feel good about the rest of the schedule.

7. South Carolina

The Gamecocks have won two in a row against Kentucky and once again face one of the nation's toughest schedules. This could be tricky because a lot of the playbook will still be hidden to Kentucky's defense and the Gamecocks could be tough to run against.

6. Auburn

Hugh Freeze hopes he has upgraded his roster, but how much? In Lexington, this is a game Kentucky needs to win. Auburn didn't do anything last year that should put a scare into anyone but you can bet the Tigers will come in on a business trip because it's a very big game for them as well.

5. at Florida

While Kentucky has won three games in a row in this series it's a huge one for the Gators. Florida has plenty of young talent on the roster and in this atmosphere it's still one of the tougher games of the season.

4. at Ole Miss

Ole Miss is loaded on offense and the defense could be solid. Last time here UK played a competitive game but the Rebels will be favorites as a real playoff contender. This is Ole Miss' toughest game of the season to that point.

3. at Texas

Texas is a national championship contender and Quinn Ewers returns. This game happens before UK takes on Louisville and before Texas plays Texas A&M in an emotional rivalry game.

2. at Tennessee

A lot of folks will put Texas here and the Longhorns (and also the Rebels, probably) have more overall hype coming into the season, but Kentucky's history in Knoxville is what it is. The last time here didn't inspire a lot of optimism.

1. Georgia

This one's not a difficult call. The Bulldogs are loaded everywhere and are a top 2-3 contender to win another national championship. It's in Lexington but there's a chasm between UGA and almost everybody else.