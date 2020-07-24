CatsIllustrated - Ranking UK running backs against the SEC

Ranking UK running backs against the SEC
With the scheduled season only weeks away Cats Illustrated's football content kicks into high gear.
We're previewing the Wildcats, the competition, and the season from a variety of angles.
In this new series we'll rank every Kentucky position group against their peer units across the Southeastern Conference.
We've covered the quarterbacks. Now the running backs.
|Justin Rowland
|Jeff Drummond
|Travis Graf
1. Alabama
|
1. Alabama
|
1. Alabama
|
2. Mississippi State
|
2. Arkansas
|
2. Mississippi State
|
3. Arkansas
|
3. Mississippi State
|
3. Kentucky
|
4. Georgia
|
4. Georgia
|
4. Arkansas
|
5. Texas A&M
|
5. LSU
|
5. Missouri
|
6. LSU
|
6. Kentucky
|
6. Texas A&M
|
7. Kentucky
|
7. Missouri
|
7. Georgia
|
8. Missouri
|
8. Ole Miss
|
8. Tennessee
|
9. Ole Miss
|
9. Texas A&M
|
9. Ole Miss
|
10. Missouri
|
10. Auburn
|
10. LSU
|
11. Florida
|
11. Tennessee
|
11. Auburn
|
12. Tennessee
|
12. Florida
|
12. Florida
|
13. South Carolina
|
13. Vanderbilt
|
13. South Carolina
|
14. Vanderbilt
|
14. South Carolina
|
14. Vanderbilt
As usual the SEC has an impressive assortment of running backs looking ahead to the 2020 season.
While UGA's D'Andre Swift and LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire are gone, star backs like Alabama's Najee Harris, Mississippi State's Kylin Harris and Arkansas' Rakeem Boyd return to headline the league's backs.
Missouri's Larry Rountree returns for a senior year and has had an impressive collegiate career so far. Kentucky's backfield is about a three-headed threat between AJ Rose, Kavosiey Smoke, and Chris Rodriguez.
Lane Kiffin has been very successful with running backs so the forecast is good for Jerrion Ealy in Oxford. UGA has young back Zamir White.