When Kentucky hired Mark Stoops after the 2012 college football season, at one of the program's all-time low points after the Joker Phillips era, the national media consensus seemed to be that it was a quality, understandable hire. Those who "graded" the hire on national websites tended to place it in the "B" category. Maybe not the flashiest hire. Certainly not the most proven, as Stoops had never been a head coach. But the Stoops name carried weight and carried some promise for a program that didn't get that enthusiasm "bump" when Phillips was elevated after the "head coach in waiting" experiment. Now that we have the benefit of hindsight, here's a look at how the other Power Five coaches hired after 2012 and before the 2013 season have fared.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky Stoops inherited a UK program that had dipped significantly under his predecessor and needed an influx of Power Five caliber talent and investments. He brought a big family name with him but was an unproven commodity as a head coach. 2013: 2-10 2014: 5-7 2015: 5-7 2016: 7-5 2017: 7-5 2018: 8-3 Stoops has taken Kentucky's recruiting to a level it hasn't been at before and it took him a while to get the program to a postseason level but the win total has remained constant or improved every year he's been in Lexington. Verdict: By any measure Stoops has improved Kentucky football from what he inherited and the win trajectory speaks for itself. Grade: A

Steve Addazio, Boston College Boston College has been an historically proud program but it had fallen on hard times before Addazio arrived, in large part because program investments and facilities had lagged behind the rest of the ACC and Power Five ranks and the local recruiting base is small. Addazio had a track record of offensive success and smashmouth football having been at Florida and then a solid coach at Temple. 2013: 7-6 2014: 7-6 2015: 3-9 2016: 7-6 2017: 7-6 2018: 7-4 Addazio overachieved immediately thanks in large part to a smashmouth style and blue collar approach that improved the program quickly. There was a blip in 2015, but the Eagles have bounced back. This could end up being Addazio's best season yet. He seems like a 7-win a year coach trying to break through to that next level. Many others probably would have done worse here. Verdict: He took a program on a very bad trajectory and placed it on solid footing, making it respectable. Grade: B+

Gus Malzahn, Auburn Malzahn had a great history with Auburn as he had guided the program to a national championship as Gene Chizik and Cam Newton's offensive coordinator. Malzahn had done a nice job at Arkansas State and while he didn't have Power Five head coaching experience, and had risen the coaching ladder very quickly, his history with the Tigers made him an obvious choice and a popular one. 2013 record: 12-2 2014 record: 8-5 2015 record: 7-6 2016 record: 8-5 2017 record: 10-4 2018 record: 7-4 In Malzahn's first season as head coach he guided the Tigers to one of the most memorable seasons in college football history, at least for a team that didn't win it all. It was all the more impressive because they were 3-9 (0-8) the year before Malzahn took over. Dramatic wins down the stretch led the Tigers to a berth in the national championship game, where they came up just short against Jameis Winston and Florida State. Since then Auburn fans have had a love-hate relationship with Malzahn. He does have two SEC West titles and a couple of wins against Alabama (not easy), but he's making an awful lot of money to only have two seasons of more than eight wins in six years. Verdict: The highs have been impressive, but very high expectations come with Malzahn's current contract and his platform. He will return for another year but will be on the hot seat. Grade: B

Dave Doeren, NC State Doeren was a coveted head coaching prospect after his stint in the MAC at NIU and many believed he was in line for the Wisconsin job. NC State was an interesting fit because he wasn't an ACC guy but he was highly regarded in coaching circles and so the hire was considered a good one, even if NC State had its work cut out in that division of the ACC. 2013: 3-9 2014: 8-5 2015: 7-6 2016: 7-6 2017: 9-4 2018: 7-3 For a while it wasn't clear if Doeren would make it but he had a breakout season last year in part because of a defensive line that was terrific. With Ryan Finley at quarterback the Wolfpack has remained competitive and he appears to be on fairly solid footing. Verdict: Doeren hasn't been spectacular but when NC State is a consistent bowl team and a tough out, and UNC is struggling mightily, he doesn't look bad at all. Grade: B

Gary Andersen, Wisconsin The Andersen hire was praised because of the turnaround effort that he orchestrated at Utah State but the circumstances weren't ideal for Wisconsin because a very successful coach, Bret Bielema, had surprised many in making what was believed to be a lateral move to Arkansas. 2013 record: 9-4 2014 record: 10-3 Then Andersen made a fairly shocking decision: He would leave Wisconsin for Oregon State, a program mired in mediocrity after things went south under Mike Riley. Andersen didn't hurt the Wisconsin program. They've kept right on chugging along, doing what Wisconsin has normally done. But not many people could have imagined he would leave so soon, after 19 wins in two years, for a much less prestigious job at a place that's harder to win at. Verdict: On-field success but a surprising early departure. He left Wisconsin in a position to win 34 games over the next three years. Grade: B

Mike MacIntyre MacIntyre arrived at CU after a stint at SJSU, a very tough place to win. Making matters more difficult for him, Colorado had been terrible for the better part of a decade prior to his arrival. 2013: 4-8 2014: 2-10 2015: 4-9 2016: 10-4 2017: 5-7 2018: 5-6 The MacIntyre era has come to an end but he did oversee a pretty magical season in 2016 when the Buffs were one of the nation's most improved teams. Verdict: Just one winning season in six years looks bad, but MacIntyre inherited a mess and did put CU on better footing while he was there. Grade: B

Mark Helfrich, Oregon Oregon had been a model of coaching consistency until recently with a system of staff continuity and internal promotions helping the program sustain its upward climb in the college football world even during some coaching changes. Helfrich, like Malzahn because of his history with the school, was a natural choice and hopes were high with the Ducks at a high point after the Chip Kelly era. 2013: 11-2 2014: 13-2 2015: 9-4 2016: 4-8 Things started out just fine for Helfrich, although there were some rumblings that he might not be the coach to get the Ducks over the hump during the 2015 season. It wasn't surprising they parted ways as a very successful program with plenty of resources, when the bottom fell out in 2016. Verdict: Helfrich inherited an enviable situation and won a lot of games early but oversaw a significant decline in Oregon's national prestige and success. Grade: C

Butch Jones, Tennessee Jones hailed from a cradle of coaches of sorts at Cincinnati and did have a nice reputation as he took the Tennessee job. The Volunteer program had been plagued by staff turnover and mediocrity since the end of the Philip Fulmer era so there was work to do, but there was plenty of promise with Jones. 2013: 5-7 2014: 7-6 2015: 9-4 2016: 9-4 2017: 4-6 Jones did win 18 games over two years at Tennessee's peak and for two or three years he had everyone asking if the Vols were finally ready to turn the corner. It didn't happen and he left on a very bad note with lots of turmoil in the program. He became easy to caricature with his "champions of life" talk as the on-field results weren't matching up. Verdict: Jones did quite a bit to bring some anticipation of success back to UT but he could not get the Vols over the hump and things spiraled quickly. Grade: C

Bret Bielema, Arkansas This was a surprising move because Bielema had a contender in the Big Ten at Arkansas. He made the move because he saw all the national championships being won in the SEC. Because of his success at Wisconsin, it was heralded as a very good hire. 2013: 3-9 2014: 7-6 2015: 8-5 2016: 7-6 2017: 4-8 Arkansas was hot and cold under Bielema. Some years they had a tendency to start with a head scratching loss but, like Missouri of late, finished like a juggernaut down the stretch. That was a vicious and stressful cycle because Bielema kept getting fans hopes up but that never amounted to the level of success Bobby Petrino took the program to. Verdict: Bielema underachieved relative to the expectations he arrived with and his last season was in 2017. Grade: C

Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech Like Malzahn, Kingsbury was a natural choice. He was a fan favorite at Texas Tech, having shattered records as the school's quarterback as a player, and he had the offensive chops to continue the Red Raider Air Raid tradition. 2013: 8-5 2014: 4-8 2015: 7-6 2016: 5-7 2017: 6-7 2018: 5-6 The fact that Kingsbury was so beloved at Texas Tech has surely worked in his favor. But most college football fans outside of Big XII country probably don't realize that Texas Tech did not finish under .500 one time between 1993 and 2010. His tenure has clearly been less successful than the historical norm for TTU in the modern era. Verdict: Kingsbury has overseen a significant decline in TTU competitiveness in the Big XII. Grade: C-

Sonny Dykes, Cal The Pac-12 seemed to be a good place for someone who runs a wide open offense like Dykes. At one point his predecessor, Jeff Tedford, had folks believing Cal was the next big thing in the Pac-12 but things went sour. 2013: 1-11 2014: 5-7 2015: 8-5 2016: 5-7 It looked like Dykes had Cal moving in the right direction but for a number of reasons he didn't have much patience and good will stored up after a regression in his fourth year. Verdict: From presiding over a lot of losses to Cal's drop in APR scores, the Dykes era was an error in hindsight. Grade: C-

Scott Shafer, Syracuse Previously the defensive coordinator for the Orange, Shafer faced many of the same challenges as did Addazio at Boston College: The perception of the program hanging out in the past and struggling to find more than the scarce amount of local talent. However, his predecessor Doug Marrone had fielded competitive teams so he inherited a better program situation in the short term. 2013: 7-6 2014: 3-9 2015: 4-8 After riding the coattails of Marrone's success in year one things really went bland for the Orange. It's taken Dino Babers three years to build something out of what Shafer left behind. Verdict: Not the coach to build on Marrone's moderate to impressive success and he didn't move the program forward. Grade: D