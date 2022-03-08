Ranking the Contenders: MacKenzie Mgbako

One of the most coveted prospects in the 2023 class, MacKenzie Mgbako sits at No. 2 in the Rivals150 for 2023. He’s unlikely to make a college decision until the summer at the earliest, as he’d like to take additional visits before making the call on his future. Still, Mgbako’s recruitment is taking shape. Today, Rivals.com ranks the contenders to land his pledge as they stand.

1. DUKE

Duke has long been seen as the favorite to land Mgbako. The five-star wing has a longstanding relationship with Blue Devils head coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer and took an official visit to Durham back in June. Mgbako is almost certainly waiting to see how the upcoming coaching transition goes before making a choice, but things on that front seem to be going smoothly. Duke’s 2022 class ranks first nationally and will give Scheyer all the talent he needs to make a statement in year one. Duke should still be considered the leader here, even if the gap beneath it seems to have closed a bit in recent months.

*****

2. KENTUCKY

If Kentucky loses out on Mgbako it won’t be for lack of effort. The Wildcats have dialed up the pressure in recent months. John Calipari got the five-star prospect on campus for a visit prior to the season. He also made the trip north to see the versatile forward on multiple occasions this fall. The wildcard here is Mgbako’s AAU teammate and friend, DJ Wagner. Wagner is seen as a Kentucky lean based on his father's relationship with Calipari and could help the Wildcats in the pursuit of Mgbako down the road. Kentucky may still trail Duke at this juncture, but the gap certainly doesn’t seem as large as it once did.

*****

3. MEMPHIS

It’s going to be an uphill battle for any program not named Duke or Kentucky to insert itself in the thick of this sweepstakes. Mgbako has stated that he’s turned down professional offers and seems set on going the college route. With that in mind, Memphis seems like the third-most likely program to land his pledge. He’s already been on campus and has some semblance of relationship with star Tigers freshman Jalen Duren. There’s some positive momentum building in Penny Hardaway’s program, which will help. Duren’s development status as a surefire lottery pick could also have an impact.

*****

4. NORTH CAROLINA

If Mgbako chooses to go to college in the ACC, Duke will likely be the destination. But, hey, stranger things have happened. The Tar Heels see themselves as having a chance, as head coach Hubert Davis was in to visit the 6-foot-8 wing this fall. In order for North Carolina to climb the ladder here, it will first need to get Mgbako on campus. That’s certainly possible, but it’s hard to take the Tar Heels too seriously as a contender until that happens.

*****

5. OHIO STATE