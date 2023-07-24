The first SEC game won't take place until the third week of the college football schedule this fall. There are plenty of interesting games for SEC teams and beyond before September 16th, but that's when league play heats up.

Here's a look at what the slates of league games will look like, ranked in order of appeal.

1. September 30th

Texas A&M vs Arkansas (AT&T Stadium)

Georgia at Auburn

Florida at Kentucky

Alabama at Mississippi State

LSU at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Tennessee

Missouri at Vanderbilt

You will be hard pressed to find a slate of games that will be more competitive, or at least should be on paper. There's not one game that's an obvious snooze fest. Sure, Alabama should handle MSU even on the road, and Tennessee will be out for blood in Neyland after what happened to USC last year. But there's a lot of competitive, decisive football to be played this weekend, including some games that have been or have developed into rivalries.

2. November 4th

LSU at Alabama

Arkansas at Florida

Missouri at Georgia

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Auburn at Vanderbilt

The contest between LSU and Alabama will be one of the games of the year in college football. That rivalry seems to be headed for some very interesting games with Alabama taking a small step down and LSU surging in Brian Kelly's first year. The winner of that game will do itself a big favor in the race to Atlanta. There are at least three other competitive games on the schedule.

3. November 11th

Auburn at Arkansas

Ole Miss at Georgia

Alabama at Kentucky

Florida at LSU

Tennessee at Missouri

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Game for game, this week sets up to have as much intrigue as any week on the schedule. We've got Lane Kiffin's offense against Georgia's defense, the UF-LSU rivalry, Alabama making a rare trip to Lexington, and competitive games up and down the slate.

4. October 7th

Vanderbilt at Florida

Kentucky at Georgia

LSU at Missouri

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Alabama at Texas A&M

The most intriguing games are out West, as Georgia will be a solid favorite against Kentucky in Athens. UK has kept those scores close and the hope has to be that maybe the Cats can have a quarterback edge in that game. Missouri has been a tricky road game for LSU before, even recently, so that could be interesting. But Arkansas and Ole Miss should be battling it out in the middle of the West pecking order and Alabama has one of its biggest hurdles to another trip to the playoffs against the Aggies.

5. October 14th

Arkansas at Alabama

Missouri at Kentucky

Auburn at LSU

Florida at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Georgia at Vanderbilt

All but two of the league's teams have a conference game this week so we're right in the meat of the schedule. Most of those games appear to be very competitive matchups. The most interesting game of the day is Texas A&M at Tennessee, but several of the other games should be tough to call.

6. October 21st

Tennessee at Alabama

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Ole Miss at Auburn

South Carolina at Missouri

About half the league is off the conference slate this week, but the Third Saturday In October brings the most intruiging UT trip to Tuscaloosa in a very long time. There's not a lot of depth to this slate, but a game between a predicted top-2 team in the East against a top-2 team in the West goes a long way.

7. September 23rd

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at LSU

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Auburn at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

No true elite marquee matchups, but a lot of interesting football. Kentucky needs a win in Nashville to have the kind of season everyone wants. Hugh Freeze will be the underdog in College Station against a revamped Aggie roster and coaching staff. Mississippi State is the kind of game South Carolina needs to win at home to sustain a turnaround under Beamer. The highlights are Ole Miss at Bama, where the Tide will be favored, and Arkansas at LSU. That's a rivalry game that has often been played late in the year and KJ Jefferson will be a test for the Tigers.

8. October 28th

Mississippi State at Auburn

Tennessee at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Georgia at Florida

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is always a big draw and Kentucky-Tennessee in Lexington has become must see TV. But there aren't games that seem like they will tip the scales in the divisional races this week. Still, there's plenty to watch.

9. November 18th

Florida at Missouri

Kentucky at South Carolina

Georgia at Tennessee

No SEC West games this week, but each of the three games in the East are very compelling. You have the preseason No. 1 and 2 East teams, the preseason No. 3 and 4 East teams, and the preseason No. 5 and 6 East teams against one another. So you could see a lot of shuffling in the standings before and after this week.

10. September 16th

LSU at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Georgia

Tennessee at Florida

Two of the three road teams (LSU, Tennessee) are likely to be favored to win while Georgia will be a decided favorite against South Carolina, although the Gamecocks really elevated against strong teams late last season. This will be a test for Joe Milton in a series that the Vols reversed last season. Winning in Gainesville hasn't happened too often for the Vols. MSU's Zach Arnett gets his first test against an LSU team that got almost as many first place votes as Alabama after Media Days.