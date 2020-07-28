 CatsIllustrated - Ranking Kentucky's offensive line against the SEC
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 06:28:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Ranking Kentucky's offensive line against the SEC

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky's offensive line figures to be the strength of the team and one of the strongest units in the nation.

In Cats Illustrated's ongoing series of position rankings for UK and the rest of the SEC the site's writers seem to believe it will be a special year for the 'Cats up front.

USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports
Ranking the SEC's OLs
Justin Rowland Jeff Drummond Travis Graf

1. Kentucky

1. Kentucky

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

2. Alabama

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

3. Tennessee

3. Tennessee

4. Texas A&M

4. Georgia

4. Texas A&M

5. Tennessee

5. Texas A&M

5. Georgia

6. LSU

6. Florida

6. LSU

7. Florida

7. LSU

7. Florida

8. South Carolina

8. Ole Miss

8. South Carolina

9. Auburn

9. Auburn

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

10. South Carolina

10. Auburn

11. Ole Miss

11. Mississippi State

11. Mississippi State

12. Missouri

12. Missouri

12. Missouri

13. Arkansas

13. Arkansas

13. Arkansas

14. Vanderbilt

14. Vanderbilt

14. Vanderbilt

Kentucky's offensive line in 2020 could be the best unit in school history. Four starters return, including several all-conference or All-American candidates. There's a lot of experience. It's clearly an elite run blocking group.

Alabama's is the SEC's other offensive line group that will be regarded as right at the top of the league. Even with Lexington native Jedrick Wills leaving Alabama for the NFL the Tide has the likes of Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Landon Dickerson, and Deonte Brown, among others.

UGA is characteristically strong up front on paper although the Bulldogs lost quite a bit and won't have as much hype in the trenches compared to before the 2019 season.

Many regard the Tennessee offensive line as among the best in the nation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}