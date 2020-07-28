CatsIllustrated - Ranking Kentucky's offensive line against the SEC

In Cats Illustrated's ongoing series of position rankings for UK and the rest of the SEC the site's writers seem to believe it will be a special year for the 'Cats up front.

Kentucky's offensive line figures to be the strength of the team and one of the strongest units in the nation.

Kentucky's offensive line in 2020 could be the best unit in school history. Four starters return, including several all-conference or All-American candidates. There's a lot of experience. It's clearly an elite run blocking group.

Alabama's is the SEC's other offensive line group that will be regarded as right at the top of the league. Even with Lexington native Jedrick Wills leaving Alabama for the NFL the Tide has the likes of Alex Leatherwood, Evan Neal, Landon Dickerson, and Deonte Brown, among others.

UGA is characteristically strong up front on paper although the Bulldogs lost quite a bit and won't have as much hype in the trenches compared to before the 2019 season.

Many regard the Tennessee offensive line as among the best in the nation.