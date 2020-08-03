CatsIllustrated - Ranking Kentucky's defensive backs against the SEC

UK's pass defense numbers were stout last season. Will they be again in 2020?

Cats Illustrated's writers have been sharing their personal rankings of Kentucky's position units against the rest of the same groups across the SEC.

The SEC is known for a lot of things and producing elite defensive backs and secondaries is one of them. As usual last year the SEC had some of the nation's top pass defenses.

LSU might have the best secondary in the nation, which would be fitting for the program most widely recognized as "DBU". The Tigers return studs like JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley, and Kary Vincent to patrol the skies in Baton Rouge.

Georgia's pass defense was ultra-stingy last season as well and Kirby Smart brings back the likes of Richard LeCounte and Eric Stokes.

Kentucky was statistically one of the top secondaries in college football and Jordan Griffin is the only loss in Lexington.