Kentucky's talented backcourt was honored by the SEC on Monday as Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey swept the league's weekly honors.

Quickley was named the SEC Player of the Week after averaging 17 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in wins over Georgia and Alabama. The Maryland native hit eight of his nine 3-point attempts in the victories. He had a team-high 19 points in the Wildcats' 76-67 win over Alabama on Saturday at Rupp Arena.

He has scored 18, 23, 15 and 19 points during UK's four-game win streak, shooting 61% from the 3-point arc.

Maxey was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. The Texas native averaged 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 blocked shots in the wins over the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. He led the Cats with 17 points in his first career road game at Georgia, a 78-69 victory by UK.

Kentucky (12-3, 3-0 SEC) moved up to No. 10 in this week's AP Top 25 poll after its fourth consecutive win, returns to action on Wednesday in a 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff at South Carolina.