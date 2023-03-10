TRAVIS GRAF:

Jerry Stackhouse called a great game against Kentucky for the second time in a row. The Commodores made shot after shot, and Kentucky was cold from the outside and from the free-throw line. It’s really confusing why John Calipari refused to feed Oscar Tshiebwe for the second game against Vanderbilt when he had a 6’6” forward on him. This was a bad loss for the Cats, no doubt. The only potential silver lining Kentucky could find in this SEC Tournament was that they have a couple of extra days to get fully healthy, but this is one UK needed to win and should have won.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I have to say the outcome doesn't shock me. Kentucky has been inconsistent all season long, and Vanderbilt is playing with a lot of confidence. They have the look of a dangerous team because they have shot-makers. It seems like this is kind of a breakthrough moment for Jerry Stackhouse there, and unfortunately Kentucky's playing a big part in it. It probably keeps Kentucky off the 5-seed line when the brackets are announced, and big picture it doesn't change how I feel about the Big Dance, because of the inconsistency and the fact it will still just come down to matchups. Still, not the best look this time of year.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This one had all the hallmarks of Kentucky's postseason losses under John Calipari: poor perimeter shooting (6 of 25), embarrassing free-throw shooting (11 of 20), and crucial mental lapses. The only exception was you can usually count on Cal's teams showing more toughness on the defensive end of the floor. Vanderbilt had an incredible offensive night, shooting 49% from the field, 40% from the 3-point arc, and 90% at the free-throw line. Given those numbers, it's a little surprising that the Cats kept it as close as they did in the second half. The Commodores got just about anything they wanted, whenever they wanted it. This is not the kind of momentum you wanted to see for UK going into the NCAA Tournament. The pressure to win their opening game will be immense.