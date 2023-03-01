JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That's a really tough loss for Kentucky. Being honest here, I had the Arkansas game coming up already penciled in as a loss just because it's a tough matchup and it will be wild. With Cason's status uncertain, I feel even worse about their chances in that game. This loss really hurts Kentucky's seeding. Fans had gotten excited about the climb in bracketology, but if UK finishes the regular season with two straight losses then it's a very different situation than it appeared it might be before this game tonight. When you're down two point guards in the second half and everybody is cold, it's almost a surprise they had a chance to win there at the end.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

In one uninspired night, Kentucky did a lot to derail the positive momentum it had been building of late. This could be a costly defeat, perhaps for both SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament seeding. The crowd at Rupp Arena took this one for granted, and it looked like the Cats did, too. No respect at all for Vandy, which has been playing really well late in the season. When the Commodores' 7-footer, Liam Robbins, went down with an ankle injury in the first half, it looked like UK should be in good shape, but the Cats had one of their worst shooting nights of the season (32% FG, 3-for-19 from the arc, 10 missed FT). The guards could not throw it in the ocean from the side of the ship while Oscar Tshiebwe had just 10 attempts on a night where he went for 21 points and 20 rebounds. Of larger concern now is the health of Cason Wallace after he left early in the second half with an ankle injury and never returned. If he's out for any length of time, the Cats are in big trouble.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Rough combination of variables tonight for Kentucky. I believe they came out with less fire than they had in the last few games when they were fighting for a spot in the tournament. It’s feasible that they may have looked past Vanderbilt a bit, but who knows. That, combined with no point guard for half of the game and an ice cold shooting night from the outside was a recipe for disaster. Kentucky can’t survive an off night from both Toppin and Reeves in March, even with a point guard. This loss is big because it knocks the ceiling of Kentucky’s seeding down a notch and they’re at risk of losing the double bye in the SEC Tournament.





DAVID SISK:

After two red hot home games against Tennessee and Auburn, it felt like Kentucky came out flat tonight. Then Cason Wallace goes out with an ankle, then Vanderbilt goes small. Starting with the latter, Kentucky has struggled with three guard lineups all year. Vanderbilt’s perimeters spread the floor and got into the paint all night. The Wallace injury also gives reason to be nervous. The last two tournament teams had injuries down the stretch that cost them dearly whether it was Reid Travis, P.J. Washington, or Kellan Grady. Calipari’s team aren’t deep, and they are role oriented. One spot feeds off the other. If one player goes down it almost has a two-fold impact. Even if Kentucky would have won tonight, they have to be totally healthy for the rest of the month.



