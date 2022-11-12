JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Ten games into the season the offense has not improved. Stoops has to really ask himself if he can continue with the offensive operation the way it's going. I know the line is bad, but it hasn't improved and Scangarello hasn't built an offense that can deal with the weaknesses up front in spite of having talent elsewhere. This was a horrible loss, and it's on the defense and special teams, too. Vandy had 400 yards. They had two backs with more than 100 yards for the first time since 2002. Frankly, I think this is a poorly coached team. Not every position group, but on the whole, they've left a ton on the table and now have an embarrassing loss. I think the program is at a critical juncture and I've said that for a while now.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

It's hard to even know where to start after a game like this. We all thought this kind of day was buried in Kentucky's messy football back pages, and to have it arrise in Year 10 under Mark Stoops with a season that started with great expectations is nothing short of shocking. Twenty-six straight opponents had defeated Vanderbilt in SEC play. The Commodores were playing shorthanded after having the flu bug run through the program this week. They were using their backup quarterback. They fielded the No. 125 defense in America (out of 131 D1 programs), allowing almost 37 points per game. This was just a monumental failure on so many levels. The offense has been atrocious for most of the season and could lead to serious questions about moving forward with coordinator Rich Scangarello. But the defense had perhaps the most shocking breakdown of the day, allowing the Dores to drive 80 yards on 12 plays, converting two fourth downs to take the lead on what amounted to an uncontested touchdown pass with :32 remaining. The Cats were carved up for 448 yards and allowed 11 third-down conversions on the day. By Vanderbilt. Just unthinkable entering this matchup. It makes you wonder if too much focus was placed on the NIL topic this week and served as a distraction for the Cats, who blew any opportunity to earn a satisfactory bowl bid today.