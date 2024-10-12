QUICK TAKES: Vanderbilt 20, Kentucky 13

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That's six straight SEC home losses for Kentucky. A bad trend for Mark Stoops, to put it mildly. Look, you knew Vanderbilt was capable of this. They just beat Alabama. Diego Pavia has this team believing they can take on the world. That goes a long way. He executes that offense so well, it's a tough assignment for a defense. I thought Kentucky's defense played well enough to win, if not great. The offense? No excuse for that unit to produce like that against the Commodores. And they haven't been good enough all season in the SEC. Tough loss that drops them to 1-3 in the SEC. This had been a pretty clean UK team this season, but that didn't happen tonight. Brutal loss. The defense lets this team stay in games against anybody, but the margins aren't big with how the offense has played.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This game was basically a "Greatest Hits" (err, misses) compilation of the worst aspects of the Mark Stoops era at Kentucky. You had an offensive unit that, despite having two weeks to prepare with an open date, looked completely and utterly unprepared to take on a suspect Vandy defense that had been eviscerated by the likes of Georgia State earlier this season and never really stopped Alabama last week in that historic upset. You had undisciplined play from start to finish. You had team leaders making foolish penalties, part of a 12-flag night for the Cats resulting in 106 yards in losses, a ton of "hidden yardage," and at least one touchdown being wiped off the board. You had two special teams disasters costing UK four points on a chip-shot field goal and an extra point. And, finally, you had another ill-fated voyage into the Stoopsmuda Triangle -- commonly known as the end of a second quarter -- in which the Kentucky offense had no plan whatsoever for what to do with the ball and 2 1/2 minutes to work with in a 7-7 game. The Cats punted it back to Vandy, and the Commodores aggressively attacked for a go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining. That summed up the night. Just an awful performance at Kroger Field, where UK has now lost six straight to SEC foes and seven of its ast nine. You can't compete in this league when you can't defend your home turf.