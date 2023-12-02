JUSTIN ROWLAND:

As I've said elsewhere, it doesn't change the fact that I'm still very much convinced this team can go a long way. Deep backcourt, skilled team, you know what you've seen ... before today. We do have to fit today into the narrative, and it's an ugly loss. UNC-Wilmington has some good parts and they played at a high level but the overall resume to date is not one of a team that should win in Rupp Arena. Kentucky didn't shoot well. They didn't move the ball too well, especially compared to other games. The defense wasn't good. Justin Edwards and Rob Dillingham weren't good either.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This was not what I was expecting to see today. For starters, those who were hoping to see a new lineup got their careful-what-you-wish-for moment with DJ Wagner missing this game with an ankle injury. Without him, not much looked the way it did in the previous seven games. The ball movement was the worst of the season, turnovers were high, and shot selection was highly questionable (fewer 3s and more mid-range Js). So not only did the Cats lose a guy who had scored 50 points in two games last week, they didn't get Justin Edwards or Rob Dillingham to pick up the slack (5-for-23 FG, 13 points). For reasons no one can explain, Antonio Reeves took only two 3-pointers and the Cats attempted just 17 as a team. They were minus-18 from beyond the arc today. Hard to overcome in modern college basketball. On-ball defense and rebounding were really poor. Those are cause for concern moving forward on a day when the shots aren't falling.

DAVID SISK:

UNC-Wilmington is a good mid-major team with a strong backcourt, but this isn’t supposed to happen to Kentucky. Forget that they are young and D.J. Wagner didn’t play. You can and always should defend. The Seahawks scored 80 and made 11 3-pointers. The Cats tried to get back into it with the full-court press, and the energy picked up for a while early in the second half. It didn’t last. The opponent’s guards were too good. They were able to win one one-on-one matchups and get the Cats in mismatches after switches. Offensively, they missed lots of shots, and they were loose with the ball. The first thing will happen. The second can’t. Reed Sheppard also seemed like the only player who had any offensive confidence. Some things will improve with experience. Other things MUST get better no matter how young or old a team is.



