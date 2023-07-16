Kentucky defeated Team Canada for a second time in a matter of days to bring home the gold in the 2023 GloblJam.

Here are quick takes from Cats Illustrated writers after the game.

Travis Graf: Tonight’s performance from Justin Edwards was what everyone was waiting on when checking their boxes from this trip. He had a great game and impacted it from all levels and in a variety of ways. Rob Dillingham played a mature game and created a lot of advantages off of the dribble. The scoring will come for him, but him being a willing passer and driving and kicking was big for this team tonight. DJ Wagner and Antonio Reeves continued their strong performances, and what a late pick up Tre Mitchell was. I love his passing ability with these guards’ quickness. Once they add rebounding and rim protection, they’ll check off more boxes, but how will Kentucky look stylistically with two 7-footers? That’ll be the mystery of the summer.

David Sisk: We have a four-game body of work to stew on until November. Although the competition won’t remind anyone of the 96 Bulls, the potential is there for sure. There are several guys on the perimeter who look like they will be able to get there shots more times than not. Add the missing big men and the makings of a good team are there. This also looks like the Cal teams of the past who had four to five guys go in the NBA Draft. I could see at least four Wildcats walking across the stage next summer. There will be lots of fun speculation the next few months.

Justin Rowland: We probably shouldn't speculate too much about what these opponents are going to look like in these international events because Kentucky has basically cruised almost every single time in the Calipari era. But I do have to say that was an impressive performance, and it was an impressive trip overall for these Cats. The thing that stands out to me is the offensive skill and how it's spread out over several players. They have more and better scoring options than they've sometimes had in the second half of the Cal era and you can't feel bad about that. With the centers being out there's just so much that's left to the imagination, but Justin Edwards was a lot of fun to watch tonight. He's so smooth and definitely looked like a top-3 prospect. Don't take too much from anything that we saw, but I don't think you could watch the quickness, skill, and even the floor-spacing shooting of the past several days and not feel like this could be an interesting team.