QUICK TAKES: UK 90, Gonzaga 89 - OT

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. Tale of two halves. Bruatal first half, exhilarating second half. I liked the fight we saw from UK after falling behind by as much as 18. Also liked the adjustments we saw from Mark Pope & Co., including some 1-3-1 zone that helped get the Cats back in it. Then, down the stretch, playing without his No. 1 and No. 2 point guards due to injuries, he finds a way to make Jaxson Robinson work as the lead guard. Incredible coaching by the new UK boss. Cats would have lost this game by 15-plus with the old regime.

2. Andrew Carr showed what veteran talent means in college basketball these days. He is a guy who has been through countless battles on the road in the ACC, and he stepped up big tonight. He had a team-high 19 points, and although he missed two free throws with :04 to go, he hustled back to get a key deflection and prevent Gonzaga from getting good look at a game-winning bucket.

3. To win this game with Lamont Butler missing the entire game with a lingering ankle injury from the Clemson game and Kerr Kriisa missing the final 13-plus minutes with severe muscle cramps says a lot about this team. I thought Butler being out spelled doom before this game even tipped off, and it sure looked like it at halftime, but this team has more tools in the box than perhaps we realize. They won without two key players and another "off night" from the arc, making only 7 of 25 from deep. You have to win a game like that sometimes in March.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. These Cats are resilient. You see the experience in how they respond to adversity. For the second straight game, they've been punched in the mouth but they haven't quit. That is exactly what you would expect or at least hope for in a team with this many older players. They also rose to the occasion against Duke. This team's toughness has been challenged at times, but they do not fold.

2. Andrew Carr is really good. I said when he was added to the roster that I loved the pickup because he's a versatile two-way player. He has so many ways to help you and in the second half he had a huge hand in the comeback. If he starts to play like that frequently it makes this team interesting.

3. Mark Pope had a good night. Without Lamont Butler, your starting point guard, you win that game against that team at that venue? After that first half? Smarter basketball minds than me will dissect the changes he made at halftime at greater length, but UK's adjustments clearly paid off.

DAVID SISK:

1. What a game. Kentucky is down 50-34 at the half and then dominates the 2nd half 45-29. The adjustments by Mark Pope were spot on. The Zags were 3-of-24 from deep until they made their final three attempts. UK went under every screen and ball screen. They walled off the lane.

2. The lack of confidence by the Gonzaga players was obvious. UK had more fight on the boards. Outworked in the first half, the Cats finished with a 43-42 advantage on the glass and won the second-chance points 16-9.

3. Offensively, Pope did a great job of clearing a side as well as running cross-screens and RAM action to get the ball inside. Jaxson Robinson has to get the game ball. Without Lamont Butler and Kerr Kriisa, Robinson moved to the point. He had 15 points after the half and went 6-for-7 from the field. This win will resonate in March.