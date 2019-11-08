JEFF DRUMMOND:

There was no letdown for the Cats coming off an impressive victory over Michigan State earlier this week. Kentucky was dialed in from the opening tip tonight and did not allow a bucket to EKU until the 12:57 mark of the first half. John Calipari's squad was relentless on the defensive end of the floor, holding the Colonels to 25% from the field and forcing 21 turnovers. UK had eight steals and six blocked shots. A lot of good numbers on D. It was good to see a pair of big men, Nick Richards (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Nate Sestina (12 points, 11 rebounds), use their size advantage to post a pair of double-doubles. Just a good all-around effort, in the literal sense of the word, by the Cats.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky took care of business tonight. That’s what a team of Kentucky’s caliber needs to do against a school like an Eastern Kentucky. Nick Richards played one of his best games in a Kentucky uniform. The Cats had six players with double figures in the scoring column, and not one was named Tyrese Maxey. Kentucky nearly out-rebounded the Colonels by 30, and that was a pleasant sight to see following how the team rebounded in exhibition play. It seems like rebounding was a major point of emphasis before the Michigan State game, and the Cats have answered the call on the glass in the last two contests. The only negative takeaway from tonight was outside shooting, where Kentucky went 2-for-15 behind the arc. Keion Brooks is the guy I will brag on tonight. He rebounded with tenacity and gave himself easy put-back opportunities by doing so. His motor never stopped and he was rewarded for it multiple times.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

My biggest takeaway from tonight, and the biggest positive, is that Kentucky played really hard throughout the game. There was no letdown. UK was sloppy at times but the effort on both ends of the court was impressive. The backcourt may carry the team a lot this season and it was certainly strong defensively but you had to be impressed by the contributions of Nate Sestina, Nick Richards, and others. Kentucky is so much better with Sestina on the court and Richards has been the surprise of the early season, playing at the highest level of his UK career.



