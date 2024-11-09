QUICK TAKES: Kentucky 100, Bucknell 72

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Solid showing for the Cats today despite getting off to a sloppy start on the offensive end of the floor. The 3s were not falling early, and Kentucky was turning the ball over more than we've been used to seeing, but Koby Brea and Kerr Kriisa came off the UK bench to deliver instant energy and get the Cats rolling toward another blowout win. Not many teams in the country are going to be able to bring two guys off the bench who bring 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep (Brea) and 12 assists with only two turnovers in 21 minutes of action (Kriisa). Now it's on to Atlanta for the Champions Classic and a matchup with No. 7 Duke that will likely either send expectations for Mark Pope's first UK squad into the stratosphere or remind Big Blue Nation that this is still a work in progress.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Another strong performance from Kentucky today, this one against a team that appeared to be more prepared to give them a test. The shot selection, ball movement, and scoring balance are the big things that stand out about this team. There aren't any egos on offense early in the season. They make the extra pass until there's a good look someone is comfortable with and it's not about getting any particular guy "his". Koby Brea was a big part of blowing this one open. He had about half of UK's long range makes on a day when some guys weren't hitting a lot. The Cats got a ton of offensive rebounds in the first half. Noah Williamson was someone to know about coming into the game and Kentucky had no trouble handling him.

DAVID SISK:

There was little doubt what was going to happen today. The only questions were whether the Cats could reach the century mark, and could they cover the four-touchdown spread. They hit the 100 mark on the button, and depending what number you got the same might be said for the wager. Kentucky is now averaging 101.5 points through two games. In the first half it was all about getting extra shots, and arriving at the rim. But the shooting began to heat up some in the second, particularly for Koby Brea. He made 6 of 8 three’s, and that is after hitting all four in the opener. Amari Williams controlled the paint with 13 points and 14 rebounds. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention Kerr Kriisa’s 12 assists. There is a lot to say about individual numbers in games like these, but it is getting ready to be all about the scoreboard very, very soon.