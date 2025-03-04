QUICK TAKES: UK 95, LSU 64

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 95-64 win over LSU on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in the home finale. Each staff member will share his three main takeaways from the game.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. That was just what the doctor ordered for a Kentucky team that had its pride wounded a bit Saturday with that beatdown at the hands of No. 1 Auburn. The Cats came out and took care of business very early tonight and kept pouring it on. This team hasn't enjoyed many blowout wins this season, so it was refreshing to see. They can now take some rebuilt confidence to Missouri for a tough regular-season finale.

2. You can see Lamont Butler getting closer and closer to his full self. He finished with five points, five rebounds, and five assists tonight, but his impact on the game goes beyond the stat line. Kentucky just functions much better on both ends of the floor with a healthy Butler.

3. Nice to see UK build some confidence back with Ansley Almonor (15 points, 6/7 FG, 3/4 3PFG) and Collin Chandler (11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists). The bench had struggled lately, and those guys are going to be important pieces in the postseason with Jaxson Robinson out.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. This was a memorable statement game and a nice last go at Rupp Arena in Mark Pope's first year at the helm. Sometimes emotions get the best of a team on Senior Night but everyone was dialed in and ready to go tonight. It was LSU that didn't respond well.

2. Otega Oweh was outstanding. He has been up and down during the stretch run of the regular season but this was undoubtedly a high and one of his most efficient performances of the season. It was really the best of everything that he does from scoring to passing and defense. A complete all-around game for somebody who needs to be a foundation piece for next year's team.

3. It was nice to watch a college basketball game that didn't have endless stops and starts. There weren't many foul calls, free throws, or reviews. That made for smooth and consistent game play, which also happened to be easy on the eyes. I understand some games require a whistle that can be frustrating for viewers but you don't take games like this for granted when basketball and not whistles are the main event.

DAVID SISK:

1. In a gauntlet like the SEC it’s good to get an LSU and South Carolina every now and then. In a league where it’s hard to catch your breath, this was that opportunity. Tonight’s win was not a program changer, but on Senior Night it was one of those events that fans should enjoy. These kind of nights don’t come often.

2. LSU was willing to run. That allowed Kentucky to do something they want to do, but haven’t done much of lately. They shot the three in bulk, and made a bunch of them. They went 12 of 32. Not being able to do that has hurt the Wildcats, but tonight they showed it’s still in the bag under the right circumstances.

3. Now there is one game left in the regular season. There are five teams who have lost seven or eight games. The Missouri game will be interesting, and it could have a big say where Kentucky finishes in the league. Alabama on the road, and Auburn have been tough outs the last two Saturday’s. We wouldn’t have put Missouri among the elite in the fall, but once again the Cats get back to Top-20 action.

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. Great send off for the seniors tonight in blowout fashion. The only way you were going to come away with some momentum from this game was by absolutely kicking some butt and that’s what Kentucky did. They clicked mostly on all cylinders all night.

2. Getting Ansley Almonor in a groove heading into the conference tournament is going to be huge. He struggles with athleticism defensively at times, but he’s a true floor spacer that brings a dimension to this roster that nobody else provides at that position.

3. Collin Chandler and Brandon Garrison had big games today, and both are going to be called upon during the coming weeks when UK’s backs are against the wall. Getting confidence in the top bench players is a huge must moving forward.