QUICK TAKES: UK 81, Texas A&M 69

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from No. 8 Kentucky's 81-69 win over No. 11 Texas A&M ... Each staff member will share his three main takeaways from the game.





JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. It was obvious that Kentucky put a ton of emphasis on the glass coming into this game, and it paid off. Texas A&M was rebounding close to 40% of its misses on the season, and the Aggies only had 11 second-chance points in this one. Amari Williams had perhaps his best game as a Cat, given the nature of the opponent, pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with his eight points, four assists, a steal, and a blocked shot. After the game, A&M coach Buzz Williams called him one of the most unique players in the country.

2. Jaxson Robinson was a marked man coming off his 27-point effort at Mississippi State, but the Aggies could not frustrate him with their physical, contact-heavy defense. After a slow start in the opening moments of the game, Robinson kept his aggressive mindset en route to a game-high 22 points. It was a nice sign of growth for him.

3. Kentucky won despite turning it over 17 times and seeing rock-steady point guard Lamont Butler cough it up six times. That speaks well to all the other things they did well to find a way to win another high Q1 game. That's five now on the season, the most of any team in the country.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. The first half shooting splits created a kind of game we didn't anticipate early. Kentucky was fresh off a hot-shooting game against Mississippi State but was ice cold in the first half even with plenty of good looks. Meanwhile, A&M was hotter than they typically are from outside. Shooting 100% from the free throw line in the first half was a help.

2. UK leaned on Jaxson Robinson heavily when others weren't hitting shots. Typically this team thrives on balance. Look at the scoring numbers for individuals over the whole season. But Robinson has a green light and he got a lot of opportunities.

3. Amari Williams was key to Kentucky matching A&M's physicality and getting things going. He rebounded very well, helped them get some tough points, ended some possessions, played tough defense (and was called for a couple of questionable fouls), and was an anchor down low for them.

DAVID SISK:

1. Texas A&M followed the playbook of the teams who have been successful against Kentucky. But a 19-3 Kentucky run over the last two minutes of the first half, and the first three minutes of the second was too much for an offensively challenged team to overcome. That is what the Cats do. No matter how badly they may start out shooting, they don’t stop. Eventually they are going to come at you in a wave. It’s never as bad as it seems with this team which speaks volumes to Mark Pope’s positivity.

2. Kentucky matched physicality with physicality, and then some. They won the rebounding battle 40-30, and had six more points in the paint than the Aggies. Jaxson Robinson also deserves a mention. He has hit a dozen three-pointers in the last two games. Thank God for him. The case could be made that the Wildcats would be on a two-game losing streak without him.

3. While this game was going on, I was keeping an eye on Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss came in and got a 10 point win. Alabama only scored 64, and hit five three’s. The Tide comes to Rupp Saturday. It is a game I have had circled since the schedule was released. However, I don’t know what to make of Bama. Were they exposed? Will they be chomping at the bit to play? How much is Mark Sears dinged up? I can’t wait for the next game.

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. Toughness has been the biggest question mark for this Kentucky team early in the season. This is the second game in a row that Kentucky has answered the bell against a physical team. Despite not having Wade Taylor, the Aggies identify as a gritty team and Kentucky with tit-for-tat with them.

2. Amari Williams has been fantastic in the last two games. He’s rebounding at a high level, battling, and playing good interior defense. He’s going to be the key to Kentucky’s season when it comes to rebounds and defending.

3. Kentucky defended the home court, which is necessary in this league as road games are going to be a bear. Another Q1 in the books and won a game that was a rock fight for spurts, showing they can do it in different ways.