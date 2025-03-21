QUICK TAKES: UK 76, Troy 57 - NCAA 1st Round

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 76-57 win over Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region in Milwaukee. Each staff member will share his three main takeaways from the game.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. Big win for Mark Pope. It didn't matter what this one looked like, he just needed to record the W in his first NCAA Tournament game as Kentucky's head coach after what the Wildcats have been through in recent years. Nice job by the UK staff of having their team ready to go and the opponent thoroughly scouted.

2. Collin Chandler and Brandon Garrison were huge off the bench tonight, helping compensate for some of the starters not playing their A game on the offensive end of the floor. Chandler's nine-point spree in the second half -- two 3-pointers and a three-point play -- really opened the game up for the Cats. Garrison had a strong all-around game with 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

3. The next one is going to be really difficult, no matter who wins between Xavier and Illinois. If the Illini win, it's going to be something of a home game for them. This was the fewest number of UK fans I can ever recall seeing at a NCAA Tourney game. Maybe some were waiting to see what happened and will arrive for Sunday's game. But the Cats will be heavily outnumbered in Round 2. It will take a special effort to win and advance.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. Kentucky got off to the start it needed. UK didn't let Troy hang around with a lead or a very close game long enough for the Trojans' confidence to start to surge. We know Kentucky is a strong second-half team - one of the best in the nation after intermission. But the way they pulled away in the first half courtesy of some Andrew Carr three-pointers and solid defense was impressive.

2. UK played good defense on Tayton Conerway, the Sun Belt Player of the Year. He can be a problem with his size and scoring ability but he had several turnovers in the first half, negating the baskets he made. He was the guy you worried about coming in and they evidently had a good game plan.

3. Brandon Garrison can be a great piece moving forward. He has elevated his game and the drop that was once there when Amari Williams left the game hasn't been as predictable. Garrison played under control and used his length well in this game. He was too much for Troy to handle. Consistency is the key but this was a solid outing.

DAVID SISK:

1. It was a workmanlike win for Kentucky, and that’s ok. I watched Saint Peter’s score 84 and Oakland 80. So I know doing that as a big favorite is not a given. They held Troy to 55 points on just 34.9% shooting. The Trojans decided to go broke with the three-ball. They made 8 of 32 trifectas. The Cats just didn’t let many of the passes and drives that Troy are used to doing successfully in the Sun Belt come to fruition.

2. Kentucky’s bench accounted for 25 points. With the score too close for comfort at 45-39, the Cats went on a 16-0 run. Collinwood Chandler and Brandon Garrison accounted for the first 15. The duo combined for 22. The bench has had some struggles against the SEC’s best, but tonight they showed they are more than mid-major prospects.

3. Kentucky pulled away despite Lamont Butler and Amari Williams only combining for five points. They only had one more rebound than the smaller Trojans. In other words, they won by 20, and can still play a lot better. Defense and ball movement (23 assists in 28 makes) were there. Now, some more of their game has to follow.

TRAVIS GRAF:

1. Great win for the fan base and for Mark Pope. Pope gets the tournament win monkey off of his back and the Kentucky fan base gets some joy for the first time in a few years. Kentucky will have a real test with either Illinois or Xavier on Sunday, but I think the nerves are settled.

2. Brandon Garrison and Collin Chandler showed the ability to be real difference-makers and they’ll have to give big minutes moving forward in this tournament. They’re also great pieces to include in the future of the program moving forward. Chandler has really gained a lot of confidence and Garrison is a great piece when he plays within himself.

3. Kentucky kept trying to go for home run plays on run-outs late in the first half and those led to turnovers. They have to play sound, disciplined basketball moving forward and heading deeper into the tournament. Amari Williams also played a horrific offensive game and Lamont Butler was a no-show, and Kentucky still won by 19.