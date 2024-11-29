QUICK TAKES: UK 105, Georgia State 76

JEFF DRUMMOND:

1. This seemed like another game where Kentucky was really struggling for long stretches, and the Wildcats wind up with 48 points at the half and 105 points when the game is over. They just keep coming.

2. I thought the Cats' toughness was being challenged a bit tonight by a chippy Georgia State squad. It was good to see UK respond the right way. The hammer was dropped after the flagrant foul and technicals that delayed the game early in the second half.

3. Balance. Seven Cats finished in double-figure scoring, including 12 by Ansley Almonor off the bench. Kerr Kriisa almost made it eight, finishing with nine points.



JUSTIN ROWLAND:

1. 105 points? When did that happen? What strikes me about this team more than anything else is how effortlessly they seem to make offensive basketball happen, even on nights when the "look test" tells you something for extended stretches. They execute relentlessly.

2. Twenty points off turnovers in the first half. Georgia State did a lot of good things early, but you can't let the ball go the other way for great scoring opportunities so quickly to have a chance on the road.

3. Scoring balance - wow! If Kerr Kriisa scored one more point Kentucky would have had EIGHT players in double figures. You don't see that too often but that scoring balance has become a staple for this squad.

DAVID SISK:

1. This is just a hard team to guard. Kentucky only made seven 3-pointers on the night for 27% and still scored 105 points. Georgia State had a good game plan of going over screens with drop coverage and inviting the Cats to shoot open mid-range 2’s. They were more than happy to. UK was 33 of 41 from 2PFG for 80%. They also had 23 fast-break points. Any Georgia State possession that went awry ended up with a Kentucky layup in transition.

2. Kentucky will have to defend better as the schedule picks up. Georgia State shot 52% from three and 46% overall. The Cats don’t have to be great defensively, but they have to play with more energy on that end than they did tonight.

3. I’m ready to see what this team can do against good teams on a consistent basis. So far only Duke has been ranked in KenPom’s top 100. Georgia State is No. 220. I can’t wait to see what happens at Clemson and against a strong Gonzaga team.



