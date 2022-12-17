JEFF DRUMMOND:

Kentucky's three losses this season all have common elements: the inability for the wings to either get open or make good looks from the 3-point line, careless turnovers, and horrific free-throw shooting. Eliminate any of those three, and the Wildcats may have actually found a way to win this rock fight with UCLA. But they never could get any of the three right, and that perpetual 4- to 6-point lead that the Bruins held since late in the first half just hung over UK all night long. With SEC play looming and three losses on the ledger prior to the holidays, the Cats have almost doomed any opportunity for a No. 1 seed and maybe the chance to play the regional in Louisville's Yum Center. That's probably the least of John Calipari's concerns right now, though. He's got to find some answers for this team. I saw a lot of long faces and bad posture out there tonight. It seems like UK is missing an alpha dog to take control of this team and demand more of his teammates.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Another big stage, another loss for Kentucky. I think this team is good enough on defense to keep it competitive against any team in the country. My question is whether the offensive problems are enough of a feature, rather than a bug, that they're destined to derailed the season. The offense was really bad today. Not good enough. Way too much one-on-one and a good team is going to expose that. You have a situation where Kentucky doesn't have enough guys who can create their own shot, enough guys who can shoot, or an offense that creates good opportunities. It's hard to have a lot of faith in a situation like that.

DAVID SISK:

There were a lot of question marks about this Kentucky team going into Madison Square Garden, and none of them were answered. In fact, there is just more uncertainty. The Cats could muster only 53 points. They shot 32.8% from the field, 28,6% from three-point range, and 38.5% from the foul line. There were also more turnovers than assists. John Calipari was looking for any answer he could find Saturday. He jumbled the lineup and played a lineup of Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Lance Ware, and Oscar Tshiebwe for a long stretch. That is his toughest lineup no matter how offensively challenged they were. Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves should be difference makers, but neither can be trusted for now against top competition. On a good note, maybe Chris Livingston had his coming out party. He came off the bench to score 14 points. But for now the team is what it is; a group that doesn’t mesh offensively, and isn’t in the top tier of the SEC.

TRAVIS GRAF:

At the end of the day, you have to make shots, and Kentucky has failed to do that in every big matchup this season. They got good looks from the outside, but left so many points on the board from there and from the free-throw line. Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick have been non-factors so far this season, and I’d say it’s time to relegate Jacob Toppin to the bench in way of Chris Livingston. Kentucky did a pretty solid job defensively, but there’s just not enough offense at this time.