JEFF DRUMMOND:

After watching a bunch of Top 10 teams fall this week, I had a feeling the Cats were probably due to take an L today. There are some encouraging things from this one. They fought hard and kept coming from behind to force overtime. Ultimately, however, they just could not defend or rebound today. Those are the two big question marks when you assess this team's long-term potential, and they didn't do much to soothe Big Blue Nation's concerns today. The Cats surrendered 97 points to a Texas A&M team that scored 53 and 55, respectively, in its first two SEC games. Wade Taylor IV (31 points) and Tyrece Radford (28) were incredible, going for 30 points over their combined season average. The Aggies entered the matchup ranked No. 344 nationally in 3-point shooting (26%) and knocked down 12 of 32 against the Cats. Kentucky also allowed 25 offensive rebounds. It's hard to beat anyone with those numbers, no matter how many your team scores.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

On the one hand, this game illustrated there are clear areas of improvement for Kentucky. Without Thiero, they were not equipped to battle on the boards against a desperate team like A&M. They also made a number of mental miscues that kept them from winning the game in regulation. However, we saw that this team does have a high floor. Winning on the road against solid teams is not easy. A&M played at a very high level. Kentucky knocked down some really big-time shots before going cold in overtime. This was not a bad loss but it does limit UK's upward movement in next week's polls.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky had endless opportunities to extend leads or take the lead late but made silly mistakes or took bad shots each time. I had a feeling that Texas A&M was going to win this one, but didn’t expect them to shoot like they did. Kentucky has to find a way to fix their defense (A&M is far from a good offensive team) and can’t have Reeves disappear in second halves. DJ Wagner is close to being very good, and I thought he was very solid for the majority of the game. Tre Mitchell seems worn down and was due to have a clunker. You’re not going to win many games against veteran teams with the rebounding and rim protection that we saw today.



