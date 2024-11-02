QUICK TAKES: Tennessee 28, Kentucky 18

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

You have to credit the guys who played with putting forth a great effort tonight. Missing plenty of key players, Kentucky didn't play like a team that was in freefall as they did against Florida and Auburn. Sure, Tennessee left points on the board with drops and missed field goals, but Kentucky didn't capitalize on all its opportunities, either. The Cats dropped what could have very easily been a pick-6. I was surprised the offense was able to have as much success as it did. They didn't light the Vols up, but they were able to stretch the field and had more success than you could have anticipated given the numbers for both teams going into the game. You have to appreciate the fight, but the offense still has too many bad plays to counter the good plays and the defense isn't playing at the level it did earlier this season. The numbers for Tennessee tonight illustrate that.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This team fought tonight, but at this point in the season with the record the team has, nobody wants to read or hear that. Kentucky dealt a couple of punches early, but just didn’t have the horses or the depth in the second half to keep up with Tennessee’s tempo. The offense ran the ball well, but I feel like they got away from the run more than they should have. Jamarion Wilcox is going to be a big-time college player down the line. Tennessee left some points on the board, but Kentucky killed a couple drives themselves. The Cats will now have to have a monumental upset against Texas and beat Louisville to become bowl eligible.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

When the dust settles, this is what happens any time Kentucky plays Tennessee. It doesn't matter if Tennessee is good or Tennessee is average or Tennessee is bad. It doesn't matter if Kentucky is good or Kentucky is average or Kentucky is bad. It doesn't matter if the game is in Lexington or Knoxville. It doesn't matter if Tennessee wears the ugliest color known to man or the (kinda cool) spooky-black Halloween threads. The Volunteers don't even have to play well (see tonight -- a couple of big drops and three missed field goals). The end result is almost universally the same: the Wildcats lose. Alas, this was a gutsy effort by UK tonight, playing so banged up and missing so many starters. They lost two more during the course of the game as quarterback Brock Vandagriff and wideout Barion Brown were both knocked out. That spelled doom for any thoughts of an upset. At the end of the day, it's another missed opportunity and a loss that almost guarantees the bowl-game streak is over.