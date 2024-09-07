PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFUNUVFRVJLSFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xVDVFRUVSS0hQJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

QUICK TAKES: South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

Kentucky's JJ Weaver pursued South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers during Saturday's SEC opener at Kroger Field.
Kentucky's JJ Weaver pursued South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers during Saturday's SEC opener at Kroger Field. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
Managing Editor
@JDrumUK
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 31-6 loss to South Carolina on Saturday in the SEC opener at Kroger Field... 

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I have to feel for Kentucky football fans to start the season. So many of you spent a very long time in bad or close-to-bad weather last week only to watch a half of football. Now you watched Kentucky throttled as a favorite on its home field. The inability to match South Carolina up front in protection situations was so obvious that it's hard to imagine anyone feeling good about the rest of the season. Vandagriff looked like a shell of himself from the previous week. The defense was better than the offense but was unimpressive against a team that looked so poor against ODU last week. And Georgia comes in next week. Ouch. This game definitely changes how you think about the rest of the season. Three losses in a row to this South Carolina program is a very bad sign.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

It's been a long time since we've seen a Kentucky performance this poor relative to the strength of the opponent. The Wildcats entered this game as 10-point favorites only to be completely dominated by a South Carolina team that struggled to beat Old Dominion last week. The offensive line turned in one of the worst performances you'll ever see from a unit. The team had more penalty yardage (56) than passing yards (44). Six pass completions in modern NCAA football is an abject embarrassment. The defense hung in there for a half, but lost its focus and discipline in the third quarter. There's no way to sugarcoat this. Losing this game could derail UK's entire season. There simply aren't enough opportunities to get this one back. Unfortunately, it's the continuation of a trend with the Cats losing a home game to a team it was expected to handle going into the season. South Carolina (twice), Vanderbilt, and Missouri have all come into Lexington and left with a win in recent years. These were games that Mark Stoops was locking down in the past.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2tlbnR1Y2t5LnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9xdWljay10YWtlcy1zb3V0aC1jYXJvbGluYS0zMS1rZW50dWNr eS02IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVs bCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVs ZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7 CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5q cyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNy YyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVs LnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29y ZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMl M0ElMkYlMkZrZW50dWNreS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnF1aWNrLXRh a2VzLXNvdXRoLWNhcm9saW5hLTMxLWtlbnR1Y2t5LTYmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEw NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0g RW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=