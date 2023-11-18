JEFF DRUMMOND:

This is bad, bad, bad loss. That's a weak South Carolina team that Kentucky lost to despite having a lot hanging in the balance tonight. The door to an 8-4 season is now slammed shut because the Wildcats could only muster 14 points against a team that has allowed 21-plus to every other opponent not named Vanderbilt. Jacksonville State and Furman scored 28 and 21 against this Gamecocks defense, respectively. Kentucky wasted opportunity after opportunity tonight. The Cats finished with a paltry 293 yards of total offense against a defense that was giving up 413 a game. They turned the ball over three times. They committed seven penalties, wrecking numerous drives with the undisciplined play that has become the hallmark of this season. After starting slow, the defense played really well for long stretches of this game, forcing eight punts on nine possessions at one point waiting for their offense to show any sign of life. Of course, that one out of nine was a game-winning touchdown drive by South Carolina in which the Gamecocks converted 3rd-and-15, 2nd-and-26, and 3rd-and-9. That kind of night. That kind of season.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This was a brutal loss for Kentucky. If you've watched South Carolina all season long you know they haven't been a very good football team. They've been slightly better than Mississippi State, and you saw what Kentucky did against them on the road. Tonight was just a breakdown in so many respects, from Leary's play to the penalties and then the defense giving up big plays when they had chances to close them out.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Tonight shouldn’t have happened and it was an all-systems failure as Kentucky lost to a team that honestly isn’t very good. That’s back-to-back losses against South Carolina, and it’s a valid question to wonder if the program is heading in the wrong direction after peaking in 2021. The offense has no identity and the defense is the worst it’s been in the back half of the Stoops era. It seems as if the program is at a crossroads and the toughness is no longer there that the program built itself on.



