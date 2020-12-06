CatsIllustrated - Quick Takes: Rock bottom or the new normal?

Kentucky dropped its third straight game on Sunday and it was the team's worst loss yet.

David Sisk and Justin Rowland react to Kentucky's blowout loss to a struggling Georgia Tech team.

David Sisk: I will be stating the obvious today. This was a low water mark for a 1-3 Kentucky team who got boat raced by a Georgia Tech team who lost to Georgia State and Mercer. Where to begin? Offensively, Terrence Clarke put himself on the college stage, but he had very little help. Add twenty turnovers and it gets worse. This bunch was lost with ball protection. My worry is if Clarke goes to the point he may lose shot opportunities.

But if Mintz and Askew stay at that spot nobody will have any shot chances. Defensively is was as bad of a showing as this long, lengthy, athletic team can have. Poor offense impacted their defensive effort. They had their worst outing yet keeping the dribble in front of them. We also saw Georgia Tech pull Olivier Sarr out on the floor and pick on him. Expect more of this. Simply said, there are a ton of problems and no easy answers.

Justin Rowland: Calipari should take some heat for the product he's putting on the court. I'm obviously not calling for his job to be in jeopardy, but I can't watch this team and think "they're going to be fine." It doesn't feel like this. It's a choice to be this young and to have this much turnover. Of course that's a hard method. The offense is abysmal.

They don't have a point guard. The effort is lacking. There were guys just standing around and watching the ball on defense. If they can't solve the point guard issue then I don't see much hope for this bunch. What's really disillusioning about today's performance is it came on the heels of two losses and several days when they should have been able to rally and turn in a better performance. You'd like to say this is rock bottom, but I don't know.

They're at the point now where you could really see this starting to spiral if they don't find answers right away.