JEFF DRUMMOND:

This one shouldn't come as too big a surprise as Richmond was touted during the off-season as one of the best and most experienced teams on the Cats' schedule. I think, in hindsight, the season-opening win over Morehead State may have been a disservice to Kentucky. It came way too easy, and UK did not look ready to face a serious challenger today. When you break down the stats, it's a little surprising the Cats didn't get beat worse than 12. They shot 36% from the field, went 0-for-10 from the 3-point line, missed 13 free throws, and turned the ball over 21 times. That's a recipe for disaster. John Calipari has his work cut out for him moving forward as the Cats try to find an offensive identity against an unforgiving non-conference schedule.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Right now, Kentucky is a bunch of individual pieces instead of a team. That’s the norm for John Calipari teams this early in the season, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise that they lost to a veteran Richmond team who runs a crisp offense and doesn’t get sped up. The ‘Cats couldn’t get out and run, so they were limited to mostly half-court sets. The problem with that is Kentucky is still finding out their identity on that end and doesn’t have a true point guard at the moment. Without consistent point guard play, no shooting threat, no offensive identity, and poor free-throw shooting, it was a recipe for a disaster against a solid, veteran opponent.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

On the one hand, I'm trying not to overreact. We've seen this before, as recently as last year. I have no doubt that by the end of this season Kentucky is going to be a team that nobody wants to face. There's too much talent and Calipari has too much of a track record of making it work by year's end. But right now, today, that was brutal to watch. There's nobody running the show on offense. Nobody knew what they were doing. And it's hard to fathom a team not hitting a 3-pointer. That's obviously a program trend. The lack of an offense, the shooting woes, and the turnovers just amounted to a bad day of basketball. They'd better make good use of the time between now and Tuesday or they'll be looking at 1-2.

DAVID SISK:

This was the scary game I’ve been afraid of for months. But I didn’t see this debacle coming. I only got to see the first half, but that was enough. With the exception of B.J. Boston and Olivier Sarr, the offense struggled early. Terrence Clarke came on in the second half, but if a man gets in him and he can’t get to the rim then there is a problem. Isaiah Jackson and Cam Fletcher have gifts but they are very raw offensively. I’m still not sure that the point guard spot has been settled either. In other words, we leave this game with more questions than answers, and I think Coach Cal saw that coming. There are lots of issues offensively. This was also the worst kind of mid-major team they could play. A veteran group who knows how to play basketball. I’m not giving up the ghost, but this team has weaknesses. The staff will have to figure out how to put the players in their best spots.