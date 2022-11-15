TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky had many chances to put this game away and just refused to do it, whether it be missed free throws, defensive lapses, or cheap fouls. Michigan State dictated the game for the most part in terms of style, and once Oscar fouled out, Kentucky’s guard play took a step back in the half court game. This Kentucky team is very good, but they took one on the chin tonight in a game where John Calipari got out-coached. The Cats tinkered with the lineups too much throughout the first 30 minutes of the game, and I don’t think anyone was able to get into the flow at all.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This one had all the hallmarks of recent tough losses by Kentucky under John Calipari: One bucket in the final 5-plus minutes of regulation; missing free throws that could have extended leads; turnovers in discombobulated halfcourt sets; bizarre lineup combinations; and questionable players taking (and missing) the most important shots. Once Oscar Tshiebwe fouled out near the end of the first overtime with 22 points and 18 rebounds, the game was essentially over, especially with veteran wings Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick going 3-for-14 from the field for only five points apiece. UK simply had no halfcourt scoring options in the second OT. This was a clinic by Michigan State boss Tom Izzo at the end of regulation and overtime. He got his team good looks when it mattered the most. The Spartans looked like the No. 4 team in America with the Cats playing the role of the unranked challenger. This is still a good team with a lot of potential, but tese nights have become far too familiar in recent years.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

I didn't see anything that was overly concerning in the big picture. That's probably not going to sit well with a lot of Kentucky fans. They had a ton of chances to win this game in spite of coming up on the short end of the officiating quite a few times. Michigan State nearly beat Gonzaga. They're playing really well right now. Kentucky just was not tough enough or locked in enough down the stretch. They have to get tougher. That's one thing I noticed, but I think they will. The offense was pretty ugly, the defense had lapses, and they lost the boards, but all things considered, my opinion on the team hasn't changed.



