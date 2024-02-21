JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Brutal loss for the Cats. You can't squander a 15-point second-half lead at this point in the season and feel great. Then again, it's really tough to win on the road in college basketball. My big takeaway from tonight is that it doesn't change a whole lot. Mitchell was out, but then again, they always seem to have someone out so that can't be an excuse. Reeves and Dillingham were special but that was a game you needed to win after all those home losses when you were building some nice momentum.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Kentucky blew a 15-point lead and gave up 48 points to a .500 basketball team in 18:54 of second-half basketball. This was just an epic meltdown, a major step backward for a team that looked like it was starting to turn the corner and build momentum for March. It looked like Rob Dillingham was going to rescue the Cats by scoring 12 straight points in the final 4:17, including a clutch 17-foot jumper with 13 seconds remaining to give his team the lead, but UK couldn't come up with a 50/50 ball on the other end after Adou Thiero blocked what should have been LSU's final shot. Wright tipped the ball to Tyrell Ward for the game-winner at the buzzer. That was symbolic of the second half, where LSU beat UK to 50/50 balls over and over. The Tigers won the battle on the glass 38-30. This puts a lot more pressure on the Cats now with SEC-leading Alabama coming to Rupp Arena on Saturday.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Really bad loss for Kentucky. It’s pretty inexcusable to give up a 15-point lead in about two minutes and that absolutely took the wind out of Kentucky’s sails. The Cats desperately need Tre Mitchell back to play some 5 as Ugonna Onyenso has some really great games and some duds mixed in, and the other two bigs haven’t been trusted by Cal in physical games. Rob Dillingham and Antonio Reeves delivered, but DJ Wagner provided zero tonight, which can’t happen if the team wants to make a run.

DAVID SISK:

That was a brutal, brutal loss. Kentucky seemingly had the game in hand. The Cats reeled off 16 straight points to go up 42-27 with 19:11 remaining. From there the team totally lost focus especially defensively, and collapsed. The Cats may have been beaten by an improbable play at the buzzer, but they should have never been in that situation. The offense is not clicking either. Antonio Reeves exploded in the first half for 25. Rob Dillingham was on fire late, and ended up with 23. Nobody else had more than nine. Nothing seemed easy. LSU didn’t play great either. Nine missed free throws, and 14 turnovers. It’s just hard to put that loss into context, but this ain’t the first loss for the Wildcats this season that we didn’t see coming.