Player Analysis: First Exhibition

Player Analysis: First Exhibition

It's customary for Cats Illustrated to break down all of Kentucky's basketball action via David Sisk's detailed

Premium content
 • Justin Rowland
Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan

Film Review: Kentucky Wesleyan

BBN got to see Mark Pope's offense for the first time Wednesday. Find out what we took from it.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. KWC

PHOTO GALLERY: UK vs. KWC

Sights and scenes from the Cats' exhibition opener.

 • Jeff Drummond
Cats rain 3s in exhibition romp over Kentucky Wesleyan

Cats rain 3s in exhibition romp over Kentucky Wesleyan

Kentucky knocks down 21 treys in 123-52 victory.

 • Jeff Drummond
VIDEO: Cats talk big win in exhibition opener

VIDEO: Cats talk big win in exhibition opener

Cats talk exhibition romp.

Video content
 • Jeff Drummond

Published Oct 26, 2024
QUICK TAKES: Auburn 24, Kentucky 10
Jeff Drummond  •  CatsIllustrated
In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 24-10 loss to Auburn on Saturday night at Kroger Field. 

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This one feels like a backbreaker. They've lost so many games at home now. The program just doesn't seem to have much juice at the moment. That's not something Stoops thinks is very important, but the energy isn't what it was when the program was climbing and scrapping. The offense has been abysmal all season and tonight made clear they don't really have an idea of what could work for them. I don't understand the quarterback usage. The defense has been bad in losses to Florida and Auburn, two teams a lot of people expected them to beat in the preseason. It looks like the Cats will be missing out on a bowl game, though it's not decided, and you have to wonder what Stoops is thinking.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Like Justin said, this feels like the deathblow for Kentucky's season. The Cats drop to 3-5 after losing all four of its SEC games at Kroger Field and now have no realistic shot of reaching bowl eligibility. This was another weird night for UK. Things started really well. The Cats looked like they were ready to play and jumped out to a 10-0 lead with the ball at the Auburn 40 after a JQ Hardaway interception. That's when it all unraveled. Once again, Kentucky had no plan whatsoever for what it wanted to run after the Auburn turnover that could have spelled doom for the Tigers. The Cats went 3-and-out after a series of seemingly pointless plays, and the next thing you know, Auburn had the game tied at the half. Kentucky's offense is so completely and utterly inept right now, and the defense knows it. Because of that, I think they quit tonight, which is unfortunate. Auburn's Jarquez Hunter is a nice player, but UK allowed him to rush for 278 yards on 23 carries. That's embarrassing and unacceptable. The UK staff has lost this bunch.

