QUICK TAKES: Auburn 24, Kentucky 10

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

This one feels like a backbreaker. They've lost so many games at home now. The program just doesn't seem to have much juice at the moment. That's not something Stoops thinks is very important, but the energy isn't what it was when the program was climbing and scrapping. The offense has been abysmal all season and tonight made clear they don't really have an idea of what could work for them. I don't understand the quarterback usage. The defense has been bad in losses to Florida and Auburn, two teams a lot of people expected them to beat in the preseason. It looks like the Cats will be missing out on a bowl game, though it's not decided, and you have to wonder what Stoops is thinking.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Like Justin said, this feels like the deathblow for Kentucky's season. The Cats drop to 3-5 after losing all four of its SEC games at Kroger Field and now have no realistic shot of reaching bowl eligibility. This was another weird night for UK. Things started really well. The Cats looked like they were ready to play and jumped out to a 10-0 lead with the ball at the Auburn 40 after a JQ Hardaway interception. That's when it all unraveled. Once again, Kentucky had no plan whatsoever for what it wanted to run after the Auburn turnover that could have spelled doom for the Tigers. The Cats went 3-and-out after a series of seemingly pointless plays, and the next thing you know, Auburn had the game tied at the half. Kentucky's offense is so completely and utterly inept right now, and the defense knows it. Because of that, I think they quit tonight, which is unfortunate. Auburn's Jarquez Hunter is a nice player, but UK allowed him to rush for 278 yards on 23 carries. That's embarrassing and unacceptable. The UK staff has lost this bunch.