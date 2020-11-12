CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky Wildcats Pro Day

TRAVIS GRAF:

We’ve all heard the reports of how athletic this team was, but wow. They’re scrappy, attack the rim and the glass, and move well on the defensive end of the court. I’m not going to buy or sell a lot of stock based on a Pro Day setting, but there were definitely a few things to take away.

BJ Boston and Terrence Clarke are going to be such a dynamic duo. They should have the ball in their hands when it counts. Davion Mintz looked like the best point guard tonight, but both looked solid.

Isaiah Jackson will be a first-round draft pick after this season and would be Top 10 if he stayed another year. The athleticism has always been there, but it looks like he’s picked up on the mental side of the college game relatively fast. Olivier Sarr should replace the production that Nick Richards left behind. He’s active and showed a nice touch tonight. He’s willing to run the floor, which is a must for any big man playing alongside Kentucky’s horses at the guard and wing spots.

This team has all of the makings to be a special squad but it comes down to the point guard spot and shooting, just like we’ve said all offseason.

DAVID SISK:

I will start by saying it was hard to follow some of it because the camera angles were being changed so frequently. However, it was obvious that this is a very long and athletic team not only inside but also out on the perimeter. These guys are just different looking dudes two through five.

Olivier Sarr had a couple of blocks, and I remember a play specifically when Lance Ware made a good post move and couldn't get the jump hook off over Isaiah Jackson. Lance Ware looks like he has a strong frame, and Jacob Toppin is much more than a project who might get to play in two years.

I also like the skill on the perimeter. When they did the 3-point shooting drill, Davion Mintz, Devin Askew, and Dontaie Allen were on one end and it looked like they were going to strip the net off of the goal. I thought the point guard battle between Mintz and Askew was interesting. In the end I think Mintz and Toppin were better than what we might have expected. Allen hit back to back 3's in the scrimmage. I am amazed how quickly he gets it off.

All eyes were on B.J. Boston and Terrance Clarke. Boston will get the buzz coming off of tonight. He just has the look of a special player. He got to the rim, hit jumpers, and hit an incredibly tough scoop shot in the lane in traffic. Boston also displayed his athleticism with three strong dunks and he was able to stay in front of Clarke defensively. Clarke looks like a gamer to me. He shot the ball better once play went live than he did in shooting drills. In fact he shot it well in the scrimmage. We still need to see what is going to come from the point guard play. Jackson and Ware also need to adapt to the speed and physicality of the game defensively. But I don't think there is anyway a Kentucky fan could have watched the broadcast and not come away very enthused.

JUSTiN ROWLAND:

I'm reluctant to draw major conclusions based on watching an hour of open practice but one thing jumped out right away: this team is insanely long. All of Calipari's teams are long, but this one takes it to another level. The length, the athleticism, the ability to bother action around the rim and disrupt shots should be excellent. You had to expect those things would be strengths but I am a bit more bullish on this team now that we've seen just how many of those long, athletic players the Cats have.

B.J. Boston is a special talent and looks like someone who is going to shine on this stage. Olivier Sarr runs the court, looks good shooting from the elbow, and will be one of their better bigs in a while. My question about the point guard question remains, but all they need is something solid there because everything else looks really good. Kentucky fans are right to be very excited about this team and I'm bumping them up a notch from where my priors had them before tonight.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

These guys have already touched on most of the major points of emphasis that I came away with. The length of this team just blows you away, especially freshman Isaiah Jackson. They've got a roster full of pogo sticks out there. We're used to seeing a couple of those guys on any Calipari team, but not this many. That indicates to me that the UK boss will be very pleased with how the Cats deliver on his two favorite things: defense and rebounding.

I was impressed at the work several of these guys have done in the strength and conditioning program. Olivier Sarr has gotten stronger in a very short amount of time on the UK campus. Keion Brooks made me do a double-take. He was a wiry guy as a freshman. There's some serious definition to his upper body, shoulders, and arms now. That should serve him well in Year 2. Freshman big man Lance Ware is a bit of a mystery guy for me. At first glance, he reminded me a bit of a young Joakim Noah, just the body type and style of play. I'm eager to see more of him.

Freshmen B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke displayed that 5-star swagger we've been hearing about. If you walked in the gym and had no prior information about the roster, it wouldn't take long to identify them as the Alphas. It's going to be fun to see them attack from the wings.