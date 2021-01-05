CatsIllustrated - QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Kentucky is 2-0 in SEC play, in 2021, and since Dontaie Allen started playing a big role for the team. Granted, they haven't been the best opponents. But it's a start. Allen proved tonight that he needs to play a lot. Even though he wasn't as red-hot as he was on Saturday, he helped the team with timely plays and buckets. But tonight was really about Olivier Sarr. He really put it all together before fouling out. Sarr was active and engaged the entire time he was on the court. Kentucky's defense was not very good tonight. BJ Boston struggled mightily. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical and plenty of reasons for concern, but for now, this team just needs to string together wins no matter how it looks. This is a second straight positive step.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Big, big night for Olivier Sarr, who is starting to look more like the All-ACC selection and impact big man that we thought the Cats were getting when he transferred from Wake Forest this summer. He delivered 24 points and seven rebounds tonight, causing Vanderbilt some serious foul headaches in the post. The big man cashed in by hitting 14 of his 17 free throws, which helped UK overcome Vanderbilt's 10 treys on the night. It was also nice to see Dontaie Allen contribute again off the UK bench, producing 14 points and five rebounds. The Cats really took care of the ball, committing just two turnovers, which is a huge improvement from how they were playing at the start of the season. John Calipari says that the Cats were due to see some luck even out after suffering through a brutal start to the season, and maybe those last two open 3s missing the mark for the Commodores was a sign of that.

DAVID SISK:

It is what it is for this Kentucky team. Every game they win in league play this year will be a grinder like the last two against Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. This team just isn’t talented enough to separate. A healthy Terrence Clarke will help, but holding out hope that they will get back into the Top 25 is futile. I do like the late-game toughness. Hopefully, this can be a group that will find a way. Tonight with Olivier Sarr fouled out it was Davion Mintz. Last Saturday it was Dontaie Allen. Sarr needs to continue play like he did tonight, and UK desperately needs a BJ Boston sighting. Now there are two tough ones coming up that will most likely see them as underdogs. Can the Wildcats take this gritty approach against Florida and Alabama and be successful?



