JUSTIN ROWLAND:

If you don't defend the 3-point line better than Kentucky did and if you're chronically incapable of hitting 3-point shots with any kind of consistency, you leave yourself very little margin for error and you may be a fatally flawed team, particularly if the overall talent and skill isn't what John Calipari's better teams have had. I fully expect this team to improve, but "they're going to be okay" doesn't really do justice to a lot of the issues we're seeing. The only thing Kentucky does great right now is pressure the basketball. In terms of defending motion, avoiding defensive breakdowns and lapses, and running an offense, there's still a lot left to be desired. This will probably end up being a Quadrant 2 loss, and they already have a Quadrant 4 loss. It would be ridiculous to throw the towel in on the season, but this team has bigger questions than most of Calipari's other teams.

TRAVIS GRAF:

Kentucky battled back tonight in a game where they could have easily laid down when the going got tough. Tyrese Maxey started to find his shot and Ashton Hagans did some good things. Nick Richards was a non-factor and that had a lot to do with the outcome. EJ Montgomery battled after a shaky start. The difference in the game for me was clear: shooting. Utah has shot makers and Kentucky has a bunch of athletes who aren’t great shooters. Kentucky wasn’t able to get to the free-throw line as much tonight in order to make up for it.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

Well, we have more or less confirmed that this is an atrocious perimeter shooting team that Kentucky has this season. With a 2-for-17 showing against Utah, the Cats have slid to a ridiculous 27.4% from beyond the arc. It's hard to imagine the offense doing enough other things to compete against the top competition if UK doesn't start knocking down some jumpers with just modest success. No one is looking for Devin Booker or Jamal Murray here. Heck, an Isaiah Briscoe would look like a dead-eye shooter at this point by comparison. Give the Cats credit for playing hard and digging themselves out of a 17-point hole -- thanks in large part to another fantastic effort by Ashton Hagans -- but there really aren't many positive vibes to come out of another loss to an unranked opponent. KenPom has the Utes ranked in the 100s. This is an L you don't want on your resume when Selection Sunday rolls around.



