JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Nick Richards is playing at a level that I didn't believe was possible for him. I keep saying it but that's because I still can't bring myself to believe it. He's legitimately one of the best players in the country and is the best development story of the John Calipari era. What a huge game for him today. Kentucky survived because Richards dominated and both Nate Sestina and Immanuel Quickley had some very clutch plays. This was the worst Ashton Hagans has played in a long time. He's had a really good season but Kentucky was very fortunate to survive with Hagans making such poor decisions all game long and even down the stretch. They cannot win a title if he plays like that. But in the big picture, a huge resume win and Kentucky's forward momentum continues.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

This game backed up something UK head coach John Calipari has been saying since preseason workouts: Nobody else in college basketball has a Nick Richards at his best -- a 7-footer who can run the floor, shoot the ball, clean the glass, block shots, and make free throws under pressure. The junior center came up with perhaps his best game as a Wildcat tonight in scoring 25 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and blocking four shots in an arena where Texas Tech had won 54 consecutive non-conference games. One really can't stress what that win could mean to UK. It's a huge tournament-resume booster. How many teams in the country now have four better wins than the Cats have over Michigan State on a neutral floor, Louisville at home, and Arkansas and Texas Tech on the road? I would guess only a handful. That could make a big difference when Selection Sunday rolls around.

TRAVIS GRAF:

This was an absolutely huge win for the Cats. Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey played their worst combined game of the season, yet Kentucky pulled out a win in an electric road atmosphere against a gritty team. Nick Richards made a personal statement tonight. I wouldn’t take any other big in the country over him at this point, which is crazy to say. He stepped up to the line with complete confidence and hit the game-tying free throws. Maxey needs to take the next step and play at a high level consistently for this team to absolutely turn the corner. Johnny Juzang, Nate Sestina, and EJ Montgomery all did some nice things tonight, and as long as a couple of those guys (plus Keion Brooks) give you something on a nightly basis, that’s huge for this team going forward. Immanuel Quickley found his stroke again tonight and also made enormous free throws down the stretch. Kentucky is figuring things out and winning without two of their more reliable players, Maxey and Hagans, being consistent at the moment.

DAVID SISK:

Where do you start with that game? There were so many ups and downs, but the bottom line is that Kentucky won a war against a tough team in the most hostile of environments. I do have a concern that they keep giving away double-digit leads. It seems like the guards are so fearless that they quit doing what is working and try to hit the grand slam every play. Despite that, this is a tough team that has now won back to back road games against Arkansas and Texas Tech. I also can’t say enough for Nick Richards. He scored 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting plus 11 of 14 free throws to go with 14 rebounds. Combine that with the toughness of Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, and Tyrese Maxey, I have no doubt they will be up for a fight at Auburn next Saturday.



