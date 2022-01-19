QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Texas A&M

TRAVIS GRAF:

Color me impressed after this gutsy win by the Cats. Kentucky has only won going away this season and honestly needed to win a close game like this. Not only was it a rock fight, but Kentucky was honestly the worst version of themselves. Silly turnovers, ice-cold from the outside, Oscar Tshiebwe getting outplayed in the paint. Kentucky overcame all of this to come out of a hostile environment with a Quadrant 1 win against a hard-nosed A&M ballclub. When everything that could possibly go wrong did go wrong, the Cats gutted it out, and it says a lot about the heart of this team.

DAVID SISK:

Texas A&M is tough to prepare for. They press, switch, trap, and pressure everything. They are deep and cat-quick across the board. They hang their hat on defense and do it well. They remind me a lot of Kelvin Sampson’s Houston teams. They will ugly the game up. I’m not going to focus on flaws. This was a GREAT win. Kentucky’s smallest margin of victory this year was 12. They lost all three of their close games going into this one. To win in that environment against that team was huge. They showed toughness to get out of there alive. It will also serve as a forerunner for what they are going to face at Auburn. No strategic talk from me, no nitpicking. This is a win for UK fans to enjoy. It is also a win that will pay huge dividends down the road.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

That's an impressive road win. A&M had won a bunch of games in a row. The crowd was behind them and it was one of their biggest games in a long time. TyTy Washington got in foul trouble early, Sahvir Wheeler had his worst game of the season, and Kellan Grady didn't shoot it well. This took every bit of competitive toughness a team could muster and to make those plays down the stretch says a lot about their character. This is one of their most impressive wins of the season.

JEFF DRUMMOND:

I always know it's a rough night for the Cats when my text messages are getting blown up as hard as they were tonight, but when Kentucky managed to get a 13-point deficit down to five at halftime, I felt really good about its chances. The first half was a disaster. U-G-L-Y. But they fought hard enough to put together a modest 14-6 run just before the break, and I think that's where the game was won. Texas A&M threw everything it had at UK in the first half and had a wild crowd pushing the Aggies for more. It says a lot about the Cats that they were able to finish the job and pick up a tough, tough Quad 1 road victory tonight despite playing in perhaps the least aesthetic manner possible.