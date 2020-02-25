JEFF DRUMMOND:

What can you say about Immanuel Quickley at this point? The Wildcats' sophomore combo guard is on an incredible roll, setting new career highs of 26 and 30 points in back to back games. Quickley has transformed UK into a different team and made the three-man backcourt even more dangerous due to the spacing that his outside shooting has created. Nobody was going to steal the spotlight from No. 5 tonight, but I thought E.J. Montgomery was an unsung hero for the Cats. He finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Without that, Quickley's huge night may not have been enough. Ultimately, Kentucky took care of business tonight and did not get caught looking ahead to Saturday's rematch with Auburn.

TRAVIS GRAF:

It wasn’t the prettiest, but I think Kentucky found out how they want to play tonight. There were spurts where spacing and ball movement on offense were some of the best they’ve shown all season long. The ball didn’t stay in one set of hands for too long. It seems like Immanuel Quickley locked up SEC Player of the Year with that 30-point performance. He’s a player that can lead a team on a deep tournament run in March with the way he shoots the ball. If E.J. Montgomery gives you what he did tonight on a game to game basis, Kentucky takes the next step. Ashton Hagans did some good things and started to trend back in the right direction, and Kentucky won a game that was never in doubt with a very quiet game from Nick Richards and a below-average game from Tyrese Maxey.

JUSTIN ROWLAND:

Immanuel Quickley is becoming something that nobody thought was possible this season and it's very impressive to watch. Brandon Knight and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander really transformed their games from the start of their seasons to the end, in their respective years, but I can't remember another in-season positive change as striking as Quickley's. Hagans struggled with turnovers again but otherwise played a solid game. This was a very nice performance by Kentucky. They had a long period with few points in the second half but for about 30 minutes of this game, it was some of the best basketball of the season. I also liked a lot of the things that E.J. Montgomery did.

DAVID SISK:

Kentucky was on again, off again tonight, but when they were on they were really good. 52.2% shooting, 11 of 22 from three, they were plus-eight in rebounding, and they only gave up 60 points. Immanuel Quickley had a legendary performance with 30 points and eight 3-pointers. There were some downers. Seventeen turnovers are entirely too many. Ashton Hagans had five of those. Nick Richards also has to sit for a while with foul trouble, and there was a drop-off when the bench players came in. Overall, I loved the energy this team came out within what could be labeled a trap game. That is seven wins in a row, and eleven out of the last 12.